Negotiations between Boeing and the union representing around 33,000 of its striking workers have reportedly reached an impasse, with no further discussions planned at this time.

Workers aligned with Boeing and their sympathizers amass on a picket line during the third day of a labor dispute close to Boeing's manufacturing site in Renton, Washington. According to Boeing and the International Association of Machinists, negotiations in the almost month-long strike have come to a standstill, with no fresh talks arranged.

Two days of government-facilitated negotiations this week ended with the two parties still at odds, mentioned Stephanie Pope, head of Boeing's commercial aircraft division, in a release.

Workers from the International Machinists Union have been on strike since September 13, causing a significant slowdown in operations at the struggling corporation. Analysts at Standard & Poor's declared on Tuesday that the strike is leading to a monthly loss of $1 billion for the company.

In their own statement, the IAM claimed that Boeing is responsible for not presenting an offer that would satisfy its lower-ranking staff. A tentative agreement between the union and Boeing, reached before the strike, was almost unanimously turned down by the current striking employees.

This story is still unfolding. It will be updated.

The ongoing strike by workers from the International Machinists Union is significantly impacting Boeing's business operations. Despite a previous tentative agreement, Boeing's failure to propose a satisfactory offer to lower-ranking staff has led to the rejection of the agreement and the continuation of the strike.

