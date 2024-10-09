Negotiations between Boeing and the striking union have reached an impasse.

Two days of government-facilitated negotiations this week ended with the two parties still at odds, mentioned Stephanie Pope, head of Boeing's commercial aircraft division, in a release.

Workers from the International Machinists Union have been on strike since September 13, causing a significant slowdown in operations at the struggling corporation. Analysts at Standard & Poor's declared on Tuesday that the strike is leading to a monthly loss of $1 billion for the company.

In their own statement, the IAM claimed that Boeing is responsible for not presenting an offer that would satisfy its lower-ranking staff. A tentative agreement between the union and Boeing, reached before the strike, was almost unanimously turned down by the current striking employees.

