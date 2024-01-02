Television - "Need to collect myself for a moment": Israel correspondent has blackout live on Tagesschau

The report only lasted just over a minute on the Tagesschau, but there is currently a lot of discussion about it on the internet. In the 8 p.m. edition on January 1, reporter Hanna Resch was switched on live from Tel Aviv. However, she stumbled during the broadcast.

As she was reporting on the Supreme Court's ruling on the judicial reform in Israel, she first got confused, asked for a break and then looked down, where she presumably had her notes. "I need to collect myself for a moment," she said. But the second attempt was also unsuccessful, she kept restarting, even describing Israel's government as "right-wing extremist".

Jens Riewa, who was the presenter in the studio, then charmingly dismissed his colleague with the words: "Thank you, Hanna Resch. It all came across, we understood everything."

Tagesschau blunder: Israel correspondent has a blackout

Blackouts hat jede*r mal. Ganz viele Liebe an Hanna Resch 🤗 Es ist menschlich auch mal einen Aussetzer bei einer Live-Schalte zu haben. #Tagesschau pic.twitter.com/WJVarsBpWG

— 𝘙𝘖𝘛𝘌𝘙 𝘞𝘌𝘐𝘚𝘌 🏳️‍🌈🦄 (@roter_weise) January 1, 2024

However, the blackout could only be seen live on television. The Tagesschau version, which is currently available in the media library, has been shortened. It contains neither Resch's blunder nor Jens Riewa's reaction to it, but a hard cut to the next topic.

However, there is now a lot of discussion about the live broadcast and the reporter on the platform X, formerly Twitter. "I understand that this journalist has just called the Israeli government right-wing extremist. That leaves me somewhat stunned... What does the directorate actually say about this?"

Others questioned whether she "will get another chance after this performance". Meanwhile, there was a lot of criticism for her comments about the Israeli government.

But many users support her: "She is a person who is not unaffected by what she has seen and experienced. You could weave carpets from my constantly lost threads."

The German Journalists' Association also expressed its support and encouraged her: "ARD journalist Hanna Resch had a misfire during the live broadcast to Israel and had to break off. So what? It's only human. No reason for malice."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de