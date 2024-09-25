Nebraska's governor scraps initiative to alter the method of assigning electoral votes, dealing a setback to former President Trump's objectives.

The announcement follows Republican legislator Senator Mike McDonnell's declaration of refusing to back a late push to challenge the law that assigns electoral votes according to congressional districts.

As expressed in a statement, Pillen, also a Republican, mentions, "Considering the gravity for Nebraska and our nation, we have given our all to achieve this goal," describing the turn of events as "deeply disheartening."

This is a fresh development and remains subject to further updates.

Despite Pillen's commitment to the cause, the recent political turnaround might hinder their efforts in overturning the law. This situation underscores the complexities and unpredictability in politics.

