Undergoing Education or Skill Development - Nearly half of the farming businesses struggle to secure apprenticeship positions.

In the region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, businesses offering apprenticeships are still grappling with the challenge of filling these positions. This issue primarily stems from a dearth of suitable candidates, as per the Chambers of Industry and Commerce in MV, referring to a 2023 apprenticeship survey conducted by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK). Over 569 training providers in MV participated in this survey in May.

The survey indicates that 43% of training providers in the Northern-Eastern part faced challenges in filling all their offered apprenticeship positions in 2023. This is a decrease of 8% compared to 2022 and remains below the national average of 49%. However, this does not suggest a significant reversal of this trend. 62% of companies in MV cited the scarcity of appropriate applicants as the primary reason, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year.

Fascinatingly, 43% of the companies that encountered filling issues received no applications at all, a situation that the chambers expressed as particularly worrying. To enhance their appeal as employers, numerous companies in MV provide financial and material incentives and also prioritize a flat hierarchy within the organization. For most companies, modern equipment equipped with IT technology is non-negotiable.

