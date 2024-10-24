The senior athlete was carted off the pitch during NC State's clash with Wake Forest on October 5, following a head collision. Since then, he's been sidelined.

As stated in an Instagram post, "I've battled injuries throughout my career, but this one is insurmountable," McCall admitted. "Despite my best efforts, I've come to realize that the higher powers are steering me towards a new path. After consultation with brain specialists and my family, I've decided to retire from the field."

McCall has a history of concussions. He suffered one during his time at Coastal Carolina last season, which ended his season prematurely.

Before transferring to NC State ahead of the season, McCall was named the Sun Belt player of the year three times at Coastal Carolina. Playing for the Wolfpack, he managed to rack up 518 passing yards, scoring three touchdowns and throwing two interceptions.

"As I grapple with the loss of everything I hold dear, I find a strange sense of peace," McCall shared on Wednesday. "With every step on that field, I poured every last ounce of myself into the game. I always gave my best, no matter the consequences, because I never knew when my last play would be. I'm proud to say that I have no regrets throughout my career."

"To my family, friends, teammates, fans, and all the coaches who've supported me over the years, I want to express my deepest gratitude," McCall continued. "Without you, none of this would have been possible."

Freshman quarterback CJ Bailey stepped in as the starter, and the Wolfpack currently stands at 4-4 for the season.

NC State's next game is scheduled for November 2 against Stanford.

McCall revealed his desire to pursue a coaching career, mentioning he looks "forward to taking my passion and love for the game into the coaching space to serve and guide the next generation of aspiring athletes."

