NBA: World champion brothers Wagner lose with Orlando

They remain in fifth place in the Western Conference. However, the Wagner brothers suffered a defeat against the Phoenix Suns.

Franz Wagner (l) defends against Suns star player Kevin Durant. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Franz Wagner and his brother Moritz have suffered a defeat with the Orlando Magic in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The world champion brothers and the team from Florida lost 107:112 (58:67) to the Phoenix Suns and their star player Kevin Durant.

Franz Wagner scored the second-most points for Orlando with 27, while Paolo Banchero scored one more. Moritz Wagner scored five points. It was not enough to win.

The game was decided in the final period after the visitors had taken a narrow 96:95 lead in the final quarter. But when Orlando went around five minutes without scoring, the Suns pulled away. The best scorer for Phoenix was Durant with 31 points. Orlando remains in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and in the playoff places.

