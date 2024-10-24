NBA recap: Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns thwart the celebratory start at the LA Clippers' fresh arena with a tense overtime victory

In the first NBA contest held at the arena following its completion in August, the Clippers seemed poised to initiate this new chapter with a victory, holding a 10-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

However, the Suns rallied back, with Durant knotting the score with a hook shot over two Clippers defenders, leaving only 21 ticks left on the clock, forcing overtime.

The Clippers had one last opportunity to launch a three-point attempt and force double overtime, but Harden fumbled the pass from inbounds.

Durant ended up with a game-high 25 points, accompanied by seven rebounds, three steals, and a block. Beal contributed 24 points to the Suns' cause as well.

Booker, Phoenix's third big-name addition, had a relatively quiet night with 15 points. However, he fouled out with two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Suns' new trio consisting of Beal and the injured Durant and Booker showed promise but lacked cohesion, resulting in a No. 6 seed in the West and a first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With star player Leonard sidelined due to a knee injury, the Clippers relied on Harden's 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Is it Milwaukee's time to shine?

Lillard joined the Milwaukee Bucks, accompanied by a lot of fanfare before the last season.

Already recognized as one of the league's best players after playing 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, the partnership between Lillard and Antetokounmpo was supposed to help Milwaukee reclaim its NBA title.

However, the start to the season was turbulent. Lillard's arrival was delayed due to extended trade negotiations, followed by head coach Griffin's dismissal and replacement by Rivers.

Now, with significant preseason playing time together, the duo should expect improved teamwork and chemistry this season. Their 124-109 victory over Philadelphia is a promising sign.

Lillard amassed 30 points, marking the 253rd 30-point game of his career, along with nine rebounds and six assists. Antetokounmpo contributed 25 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

“Things need time,” Lillard said after the game, as reported by the NBA. “You have to be comfortable. You have to develop an understanding.”

“Our time last season and this summer, being in Milwaukee early before training camp, connecting, has been extremely helpful,” he added.

Without their star duo Embiid and George, the 76ers counted on 25 points from their Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey for the victory.

Morant Back in Action for Memphis

Morant made his comeback to the Memphis Grizzlies line-up, scoring 22 points, providing 10 assists, and grabbing five rebounds to help the team secure a narrow 126-124 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Following a 25-game suspension due to "conduct detrimental to the (NBA)" following an Instagram Live video showing him flashing a gun, Morant ended up playing just nine games during the 2023-24 season.

The talented Morant put his skills on display in the Grizzlies' triumph, dribbling behind his back and making a layup against the towering Kessler with 40 seconds remaining.

Morant's return strengthens Memphis as a contender in the Western Conference.

Three Grizzlies players scored more than 20 points, with Aldama contributing 27 points, while Bane chipped in 24.

Markkanen scored 35 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Wednesday's Scores

Away @ Home (winners in bold)

Phoenix Suns 116-113 (OT) Los Angeles Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks 124-109 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies 126-124 Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers 115-109 Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic 116-97 Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers 136-106 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 116-120 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 110-105 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 111-123 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors 139-104 Portland Trail Blazers

