NBA player Patrick Beverley apologizes for his actions during an incident at an Indianapolis game, prompting law enforcement to launch an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said it's looking into an occurrence with a "NBA player and citizen" at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 2 during the Indiana Pacers' elimination of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs.

With less than 2 minutes remaining in Game 6, Beverley, who was sitting on the bench, tossed a ball into the crowd and seemed to strike a viewer in the head.

In their statement, the police reported "officers completed a preliminary report" after the event took place and have assigned the case to IMPD investigators, who "are currently examining this situation seriously."

The police statement also stated that detectives are collaborating with the arena to "review video footage and aim to speak with the involved parties."

The release also mentioned that "Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office upon conclusion of their investigation."

CNN made attempts to contact the NBA and the Bucks for comment, but they had not responded as of yet.

In his podcast "The Pat Bev Podcast," Beverley admitted to hurling a curse word at a spectator. He continued by stating that it was a "regrettable circumstance" and was "not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way."

"I've been called a lot of things in this league," Beverley explained. "I've never been called that one...Still inexcusable. It doesn't matter what was said. I must improve and I will improve," he added.

The nature of the spectator's remark to Beverley has not been made clear.

The following day, Bucks coach Doc Rivers declared that Beverley's actions didn't reflect "the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way." Rivers also described Beverley as feeling bad about the situation and realizing the consequences of his emotional impulses.

"I've known Pat for a while and know him to be a good kid," Rivers remarked. "Things unfold when you're emotionally charged. Unfortunately, you're judged immediately, and he let his emotions get the best of him."

The Bucks, who were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs after the loss, had Beverley for only a few months, as he'd been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this year. He's set to become a free agent this offseason.

Source: edition.cnn.com