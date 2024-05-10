NBA MVP Award Bestowed Upon Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić for the Third Time in Four Seasons

The 29-year-old Serbian player averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game this season, aiding the defending champion Denver Nuggets to reach a record of 57-25 and secure the second position in the Western Conference.

Jokic is now the ninth basketball player in NBA history to win the MVP award for the third time. He surpassed other nominees such as Dallas Mavericks' guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jokic expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and coaches when asked about his thoughts on winning the MVP award for the third time.

"I'm nothing without them," Jokic told NBA on TNT. "Coaches, players, organization, medical staff - it's all one big circle. I can't be what I am without them."

For the sixth consecutive year, an international player took home the MVP trophy.

Denver Nuggets' coach Michael Malone praised Jokic in February after he recorded a league-leading 15th triple-double of the season.

"He's a world champion and a Finals MVP," said Malone. "His ability to be great for himself and, more importantly, make everyone around him better is the definition of greatness."

"We've been spoiled. I'm sure some of us take it for granted, but just remind yourself that there aren't many players like Nikola Jokic who walk through those doors and appreciate every opportunity to watch him play."

Jokic and the Nuggets aim to prevent being pushed to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Friday, trailing the series 2-0.

