NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal likewise expresses support for the Wagner brothers.

The up-and-coming basketball player, Franz Wagner, has broken into the NBA playoffs for the first time and is now earning more than basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki made at his peak. Originating from Berlin, Franz and his brother are a new German sensation in the NBA. Contrary to popular belief, they aren't in it for the money, but for something more profound.

During an exclusive ZDF documentary, "The Wagner Brothers - Two Brothers. One Dream," set to air in December, Franz appears as an ordinary young man socializing on a California beach with his brother, Moritz. They wait for Moritz's agent's call, passing the time by playing cards.

"I'm not a nanny"

It's the summer of 2023, and the Wagner brothers are preparing for the World Cup in Asia, where they ultimately stun the sports world by becoming world champions. Moritz is in the process of negotiating a new contract, and the documentary reveals that although the players are content with the NBA's lavish paychecks, money isn't their only priority.

Moritz seeks recognition and appreciation. After a successful season, he desires his new contract offer to reflect his accomplishments. However, the Magic's initial offer of six million dollars per year indicates their intention to retain Moritz to keep his brother happy. "I'm not a babysitter. I'm a basketball player," Moritz adamantly states to his agent over the phone. "I don't want to be a babysitter." Ultimately, he signs a two-year contract worth 16 million dollars, feeling content with his decision.

Nowitzki is astounded...

Joining Franz Wagner on Orlando's team for the upcoming season in Miami is another German, Tristan da Silva, the younger brother of professional Bayern player and national team member, Oscar da Silva. However, all eyes will be on Franz, whose potential to become a league superstar is widely recognized, not merely due to his lucrative contract.

Legendary basketball player Dirk Nowitzki, Germany's latest basketball leader, expresses his admiration for Franz. "I love the way he plays. He can almost do anything," Nowitzki commends. "He might reach the level of a Dirk Nowitzki. He even has a ruthless instinct that Dirk probably didn't have at that age," says Gordon Herbert, who has training and mentored Franz for three years in his role as a national coach. Despite these comparisons, Franz keeps a realistic perspective, acknowledging his strengths while recognizing areas in his game that require improvement. Compared to his older brother, Franz appears introverted and reserved, often speaking quietly.

In their dynamic family, he assumes the role of the calm one. "He's carved out a niche for himself in our family. He’s observed and decided, 'I'll be a bit more quiet and thoughtful before I speak,'" explains Moritz Wagner, who is the complete opposite in personality.

... and O'Neal marvels at their love

Following a meteoric rise, the Wagner brothers experienced their first substantial sports setback in summer's Paris Olympics, missing out on a medal. Now, they aim to rebound in the NBA and qualify for the playoffs with Orlando for the second year in a row. "I believe we've made the most of the past few weeks to process the Olympics' experiences. Now I can't wait for it all to start again in the US," said Franz Wagner at the Berlin presentation of the ZDF docu in September's end.

Money? It plays a secondary role for Franz Wagner. "Of course, that amount is beyond belief," he explains. More crucial to him is feeling at home in Florida and having his brother by his side. "I already appreciate the unique situation we have with Moritz and me."

And another person is thrilled about the Wagner duo in Orlando: "They play brilliantly. Franz and Moritz, both are exceptional! I hope they never part ways and always play together on the same team," NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently told "Sport Bild." "The Wagner brothers belong together. I love them!"

