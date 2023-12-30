Basketball - NBA: Franz Wagner leads Orlando to victory with 32 points

Basketball world champion Franz Wagner continues to play great in the NBA. With a personal season best of 32 points, the 22-year-old led his Orlando Magic to a 117:108 (55:44) home win over the New York Knicks.

Wagner also grabbed nine rebounds and recorded four steals. He has averaged 26.8 points in the last five games in the North American Basketball League. "I'm playing aggressively and making the right moves - when you do that, you make easy shots," Wagner said of his run.

The wing player scored ten points in the final period alone and repeatedly extended Orlando's lead into double figures. "The Knicks went on a run in the fourth quarter, but we kept our cool," said Wagner about his team's performance in front of 19,587 spectators. Never before in Orlando's team history had more spectators come to a home game. Franz's brother Moritz Wagner had seven points and eleven rebounds, while Isaiah Hartenstein scored seven points for the Knicks.

Schröder loses

The Magic are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Toronto Raptors led by basketball world champion Dennis Schröder are still outside the play-off places. The team from Canada lost 118:120 (53:68) at leaders Boston Celtics. Boston's Luke Kornet scored with 32 seconds remaining to give his side a decisive 118:116 lead. Schröder came off the bench for the second game in succession and scored 15 points and made nine assists.

Daniel Theis led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117:106 (59:54) victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Theis finished with five points and two blocks. With eleven wins from their last 13 games, the Clippers have worked their way up to fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain the NBA 's surprise team. The second-placed team in the West defeated the Denver Nuggets 119:93 (54:48) on the road and stopped the defending champions' run of six wins in a row. Canadian international Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 40 points.

