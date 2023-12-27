Skip to content
NBA: Franz Wagner convinces in Orlando's victory in Washington

A German basketball star scores 28 points in the US capital. National team colleague Daniel Theis also scores in double figures. Detroit sets a negative record.

Franz Wagner (r) scored 28 points for Orlando. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Franz Wagner (r) scored 28 points for Orlando. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

An outstanding Franz Wagner has led the Orlando Magic to victory against the Washington Wizards.

The basketball world champion was the top scorer with 28 points in his team's 127:119 (63:60) victory in the North American professional league NBA in the US capital. The 22-year-old also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

With their second win in a row, the Magics have finally overcome their negative streak of four defeats in a row and are still on course for a playoff berth in the East. "When we run the ball, we usually win and have the most fun," said the Berlin-born Wagner. Brother Moritz scored eleven points.

Theis wins with the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers with national team center Daniel Theis were also able to win again after two defeats. The playoff contenders won 113:104 (55:50) against the Charlotte Hornets. Theis scored ten points for the team from California.

The Detroit Pistons lost 112:118 (54:61) against the Brooklyn Nets for the 27th time in a row, setting an NBA negative record. No team had ever conceded such a series of defeats in a single season before. "Somebody wants something like that to be associated with him," said Pistons coach Monty Williams.

Source: www.stern.de

