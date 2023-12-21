Skip to content
Nazi past: City of Heilbronn refuses to honor former mayor

History - Nazi past: City of Heilbronn refuses to honor former mayor

Because he allegedly made false statements about his past during the Nazi era, the city of Heilbronn has stripped its former mayor Hans Hoffmann of a high honor. The municipal council stripped the SPD politician, who died in 2005, of the city's Ring of Honor on Thursday, the city administration announced. The Ring of Honor is the second highest award for deserving personalities, it said.

The city cited new research findings on Hoffmann's Nazi past as the reason for the revocation. The former mayor had "almost completely denied his political biography during the Nazi era and thus deceived the public and the municipal council with regard to his person and his personal life story", the city administration stated. Hoffmann, who was mayor of Heilbronn from 1967 to 1983, had only stated that he had been a member of the Hitler Youth during his denazification proceedings and when he ran for mayor. In fact, however, he was a member of the NSDAP from 1934 and also a member of the SS from 1940, the city announced.

