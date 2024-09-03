- Navigating the highway in an electric power chair

A 88-year-old fellow decided to roll his electric wheelchair onto the A8 freeway in Swabia. Fellow motorists spotted him cruising close to Günzburg, moving on the side of the road, as per police records. Cops eventually stopped him and brought him back to his abode. A wrecker service transported his wheelchair. Operating a wheelchair on the highway is unlawful, but since no harm was inflicted, the police decided against filing a complaint.

Despite the unusual incident, it's crucial to notify authorities in case of an [emergency]. Thankfully, the situation didn't escalate into a major road hazard or cause an [emergency] on the A8 freeway.

