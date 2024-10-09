Navigating Milton's challenges, the peril of 'influential man flu,' and the concealed threats in your toothbrush: Recap the day's headlines

😎 Hey there, 5 Things PM! Florida residents are keeping a watchful eye on the looming Hurricane Milton, heading towards its west coast. Guess who's right in the heart of it, typing this out? Yours truly, stationed in Orlando. While millions are under forced evacuation orders, some choose to hold their ground.

Here are some tidbits you might have missed out on during your hectic day:

1️⃣ Influencers of Manfluence: Spreading like wildfire across social media, these influencers are affecting the self-perception of boys and young men. Some are instilling hate, misogyny and false information. Learn what parents can do.

2️⃣ Weight-loss wonder drugs: Patients get jitters as the US Food and Drug Administration declares an end to the shortage of popular branded weight loss drugs, resulting in halted compounding. For several people, these drugs have proved to be a lifesaver.

3️⃣ Viral discovery: Toothbrushes and showerheads are the ideal habitat for microbes due to their warm and moist environments, revealed a new study. Over 300 viruses have been identified in these spaces. These microbes could potentially save lives.

4️⃣ Auction controversy: In response to public outcry, Swan auction house in England withdrew from sale human remains, including shrunken heads, from certain Solomon Islands, Benin and Congo. The withdrawal also extended to other ancestral skulls under the “The Curious Collector Sale.”

5️⃣ Soda transformation: Since 2009, "Mountain" has been absent from Mountain Dew's cans and bottles. Now, it's making a comeback as part of a rebranding strategy. Customers will witness the revamped look by next May.

💥 Farewell with a blast: Demolition of the iconic Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas was a spectacle, paving way for a baseball stadium.

• Florida battling tornadoes and heavy rain as Hurricane Milton looms• Unmasking the White House’s race against time to counter hurricane misinformation• Contemplating a breakup of Google by the US government

💰 What does Melinda French Gates contribute to a new fund for enhancing women’s mental and physical health?

🪖 Military fashion: In his latest book, photographer and picture editor Matthieu Nicol reveals the influence of military fashion on different subcultures and surplus stores popularity.

⭐ Speed reunites: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and director Jan de Bont marked the 30th anniversary of one of their iconic films together, celebrating with a special screening in Los Angeles.

⚽ Fan frenzy: With more than 11 million attendees so far, Major League Soccer's regular season attendance record has been broken.

💸 Approximately what percentage of workers opt out of their 401(k) accounts when leaving a job?

🐻 Concluding on a positive note: Salmon have had their fill and your votes have been counted in this year’s Fat Bear Week contest. Who takes the trophy? (We wouldn't want to spoil it for you!)

