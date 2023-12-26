Navalny reports from Arctic prison camp

There has been no sign of life from him for weeks, but now it is clear: Alexei Navalny is being transferred to the Arctic prison camp "Polar Wolf". After arriving in one of Russia's toughest prisons, the Kremlin critic reports via X. He is doing well and is also in contact with his lawyer.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is feeling confident in his new prison camp. He is in good spirits, he announced on X after his arrival in the penal colony in Yamal-Nenets in the Arctic north of Russia. "Don't worry about me. I'm fine." He also confirmed contact with his lawyer Ivan Zhdanov. The prison camp known as "Polar Wolf" is located almost 2000 kilometers from Moscow and is considered one of the toughest prisons in Russia.

Zhdanov had thanked supporters, activists, journalists and the media for worrying about Navalny's fate and never tiring of reporting on the situation. Since December 6, there has been no indication of Navalny's whereabouts or state of health, which has fueled fears that something may have happened to the 47-year-old. He had most recently been transferred to the IK-6 penal camp in Melekhovo, around 240 kilometers east of Moscow.

The USA was pleased about Navalny's sign of life. "We welcome the reports that Mr. Navalny has been located. However, we remain deeply concerned about Mr. Navalny's well-being and the conditions of his unjust imprisonment," a US State Department spokesperson said. "We have let the Russian government know that it is responsible for what happens to Mr. Navalny in its custody."

In August, Navalny was sentenced to a further 19 years in prison, in addition to the eleven and a half years he is already serving. Navalny was convicted of extremism, among other things. His movement was banned, close associates were imprisoned or fled abroad. Navalny rejects all accusations as politically motivated: they were aimed at silencing his criticism of President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny, who also survived an assassination attempt using the nerve agent Novichok in 2020, is the best-known figure in Russia's fragmented opposition. He has been internationally recognized as a political prisoner.

Source: www.ntv.de