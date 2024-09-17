Naval Exercises: Chinese Vessels Arrive at Russian Port of Vladivostok

14:39 Baerbock expresses concern: If Ukraine collapses, Moldova follows suit

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasizes that helping Ukraine also assists the neighboring Republic of Moldova in maintaining its existence. "Whatever we do to aid Ukraine, it ultimately results in stabilization for Moldova," Baerbock said during a Moldova Partnership Platform gathering in Chisinau's capital. "It's clear that the principal concern of the people here is that if Ukraine falters, then Moldova will be next."

13:56 Ukraine: 97 emergency response workers perish since Russian invasion

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has claimed the lives of 97 Ukrainian emergency response team members since the full-scale invasion, according to an Ukrinform report. A total of 395 emergency responders have been injured during their missions. Ukraine acknowledges today as the "Day of the Rescuers."

13:44 US periodical: Russia and Ukraine suffer over a million casualties

According to an investigation by the US "Wall Street Journal," both Russia and Ukraine have suffered substantial casualties in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed or wounded on both sides. The Ukrainian military has reportedly sustained approximately 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, while Russian casualties are estimated at 600,000 - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured, according to Western intelligence agencies' estimates, as reported by the newspaper. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has publicly released its own casualty figures.

13:21 Munz: Russia seeks to augment its army strength with conscription raids

Russia is aiming to boost its military force to 1.5 million soldiers via decree. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, this move has significance beyond the Ukrainian conflict.

12:55 Kremlin justifies military expansion due to escalating threats at borders

The Kremlin is attributing its plans to increase its military to the world's second-largest force to heightened threats at its borders. "This is due to the escalating number of threats at our border's periphery," stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a press briefing. "This is a result of the intensely hostile environment at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate measures." On Monday, President Vladimir Putin issued orders to augment the standing Russian military by 180,000 soldiers to a total of 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 Poll: Majority opposes long-range rockets for Kyiv

The Ukrainian government seeks to target Russian logistics - military airfields, command centers, infrastructure. In the RTL/ntv Trendbarometer survey, 64% of respondents reject the delivery of Western weapons "capable of striking targets deep within Russia." 28% support this measure. There is a majority for the delivery of such rockets among Greens and FDP supporters (53% and 58%, respectively). Only 34% of SPD colleagues and 31% of Union supporters back this decision. No support for these weapons transfers is found among BSW supporters (0%), and only 4% of AfD supporters are in agreement. 61% of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters reject such weapon deliveries. Among AfD supporters, 91% reject long-range weapons transfers, and among BSW supporters, it's even 97%. The opposition to such weapon deliveries is more pronounced in the east (83%) compared to the west (61%).

11:49 Routt, the suspected assassin, mentioned in 2022 that he desired to kill Putin

The suspect in Donald Trump's assassination attempt, Ryan Wesley Routt, reportedly expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un several years ago, according to "Wall Street Journal" sources, who spoke to nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh met Routt in 2022 while working in Ukraine, describing him as the "most dangerous American" she encountered. He reportedly attempted to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial documentary "Russians in War" to be screened at Toronto festival

Despite initial concerns of safety, the controversial documentary "Russians in War" is now set to be showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival. Numerous threats were cited as the reason for the film's initial exclusion from the festival, but in a recent update, it was confirmed that it would be screened thereafter. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine for the film. Ukraine's ambassador to Canada criticizes the decision, claiming that the festival is "providing a platform for Russian propaganda."

10:51 Russian ambassador skeptical about peace talks

The Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, has expressed reservations about potential peace negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. First, a peace plan is necessary, said Nechaev on Deutschlandfunk. Only then can Russia evaluate to what extent this plan aligns with its own ideas. Nechaev referred to statements made by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had advocated for accelerating efforts to achieve peace in a ZDF summer interview last week. "There will undoubtedly be another peace conference," said Scholz. He is in agreement with Ukrainian President Zelenskyj "that there must also be one that includes Russia."

10:31 UN assists Ukraine in energy security for winterThe Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz is intensifying its collaboration with the UN development program, UNDP, for energy security purposes. Experts worry that Russian air assaults on crucial infrastructure may cause severe winter conditions for Ukrainians, leading to numerous power, heat, and drinking water outages. UNDP aims to aid Ukraine in minimizing population supply disruptions, such as using gas-powered generators.

09:55 Power outage persists in Sumy following attackIn the Ukrainian area of Sumy, which sustained an early morning attack by Russian Shahed drones, a staggering 280,000 individuals remain without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but those that evaded destruction inflicted damage on critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukrainian POW executed by RussiansThe Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reports that a Ukrainian POW was brutally executed by Russian forces. "The Russians slaughtered an unarmed Ukrainian POW, whose hands were bound with tape, with a sword." The heinous acts of Russian cruelty and barbarism are incomprehensible, claims a Ukrainian expert. Today, a photograph of the slain soldier was shared on social media. The sword used for the killing bears the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova have published images of surviving Ukrainian soldiers who endured Russian captivity.

09:02 Alaudinov comments on Kursk offensiveWhen Kyiv surprised Moscow by launching an invasion in the Kursk border region at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov expressed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's remain calm, enjoy snacks, and watch our guys destroy the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the advance. Since then, Alaudinov has become the main commentator on the Kursk offensive, and his statements are widely disseminated by Russian media. Such media presence is only achievable with the approval of those at the very top, according to experts consulted by the AFP news agency. Like the Chechen ruler Ramsan Kadyrov, Alaudinov appears to enjoy an unusual degree of free speech. Some even speculate that he is a potential successor to the supposedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany offers Ukraine 100 million euros in winter aidGermany is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, announced Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "It's clear that autumn is approaching, and winter is right around the corner," she said before meeting with the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war" to make life as unbearable as possible for the people of Ukraine.

08:01 Russian drones attack Ukrainian energy facilitiesUkraine reports yet another major drone attack by Russia. The air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, reports the air force. They were active in five regions. Local authorities also report that energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was attacked. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, and critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to backup power systems. Emergency teams are currently conducting repairs.

07:37 Russian military losses in UkraineAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered 1,020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since yesterday. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the commencement of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, and six armored vehicles and 66 drones were also lost.

07:10 Russian military airport attacked by Ukrainian dronesRussian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian attack drones, as per Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," which shared videos with audible detonations. It is believed that strategic bombers equipped with missiles are stationed there, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

06:35 Stoltenberg supports debate on long-range weapons for UkraineOutgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the ongoing international discussion regarding the potential authorization for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. "It's each ally's decision, but it's crucial that we coordinate closely, as we do," Stoltenberg said to British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been urging its allies for weeks to allow them to attack Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. Regarding the concern about the potential escalation of the war, Stoltenberg stated that there are no risk-free options in war. "But I still believe that the greatest risk for us is that Putin wins in Ukraine."

06:13 Russian state propaganda outlet RT banned on Facebook and WhatsAppMeta, the parent company of Facebook, has blocked the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through outlets like RT worldwide, announced Meta. RT (formerly Russia Today) and affiliated organizations will be banned from Meta's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. RT has already been blocked in the EU since the spring of 2022 due to disinformation campaigns surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read more here.

05:33 Lukashenko pardons 37 prisoners in Belarus

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 37 convicts. The Belarusian government in Minsk implies that these individuals were imprisoned for "extremism," a term frequently utilized in Belarus to tarnish government critics as extremists. Among those granted clemency are six women and several individuals with health issues. No specifics are provided regarding the 37 individuals granted clemency. In recent months, Belarus has consistently granted clemency to prisoners who were imprisoned for protesting against the government. In mid-August, Lukashenko pardoned 30 political prisoners, followed by an additional 30 in early September. In each instance, Lukashenko has emphasized that the prisoners demonstrated remorse and sought forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Worsening Human Rights Condition in RussiaAs per a UN report, human rights in Russia are continuously being infringed upon. "Now, there's a systematic, state-sanctioned scheme of human rights abuses," reports Mariana Katzarova. Appointed as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation in Russia in 2023, the Bulgarian Katzarova asserts in her report that this system is designed to crush civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's conflict with Ukraine and dissenters are increasingly being persecuted. Katzarova estimates the number of political prisoners to be at least 1372. These human rights activists, journalists, and war critics have been charged and given lengthy prison sentences based on fabricated charges. They have endured torture while in detention. Political prisoners are held in solitary confinement, while others are involuntarily committed to mental health facilities. These are merely the cases known to Katzarova; the actual number could be higher, claims an assistant.

23:24 Sweden to Oversee Proposed NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to set up a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming the lead role. This involves a unique model of multinational NATO forces, titled Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expresses pride in having been asked by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence. This presence will bolster the overall security of NATO.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to significant military casualties on both sides, with estimates suggesting that Russia has suffered around 600,000 to 200,000 dead and injured soldiers (Reference: 13:44 US periodical: Russia and Ukraine suffer over a million casualties).

To strengthen its military, Russia has resorted to conscription raids, aiming to boost its military force to 1.5 million soldiers (Reference: 12:31 Munz: Russia seeks to augment its army strength with conscription raids).

Read also: