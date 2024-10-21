Naval aviators perished in a jet crash following their return from a mission in the Middle East.

Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans, 31, and Lt. Serena N. Wileman, 31, perished following a crash of their EA-18G Growler fighter jet on a Tuesday. The incident's cause is currently under investigation.

The army veterans had recently returned from the Middle East, serving aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as part of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130. They participated in operations against Iran-backed Houthis, protecting international shipping lanes under attack.

Capt. Chris “Chowdah” Hill, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's commander, shared his condolences towards the two warriors:

"These exceptional VAQ-130 members will forever be ingrained in the Ike family's heart, having valiantly served alongside us during our most recent deployment. I grew to respect and love working with both of them; their spirits were incredible and full of life."

Nicknamed "Dug" by the Navy, Wileman was honored with three Strike Flight Air Medals for her role in missions conducted during the period between December 2021 and March 2022.

Evans, identified by the Navy as "Miley," was also recognized with Single Action Air Medals for partaking in a series of air strikes against Houthi targets on January 12 and January 22, respectively. Additionally, she served as a Training Officer for her squadron, which deployed with Carrier Air Wing Three.

Evans distinguished herself as one of the first female aviators to engage in combat missions over land on Yemeni territory, victoriously completing multiple strikes, according to the Navy. She also received three Strike Flight Air Medals for contributing to missions conducted between December 2021 and March 2022.

In the past year, Evans was a vital part of a more publicly recognized mission, joining the all-female Super Bowl flyover collective representing 50 years of women in naval aviation.

"It's simply exhilarating to be selected for this honor," Evans expressed to Seattle's King 5 prior to Super Bowl LVII.

Evans and Wileman were participating in a routine training mission around Mount Rainier when their aircraft met an unfortunate demise a week earlier. Challenging weather conditions and treacherous terrain prolonged the search for their downed jet to three days. Ultimately, search and rescue teams salvaged the wreckage's remains in a "secluded, steep, and heavily-wooded area" approximately 6,000 feet east of Rainier, as per the Navy.

