Natural cork - Nature conservation: Nabu takes stock of the cork campaign

If you pop the corks properly over the holidays, you can do something good for nature conservation. At least if the bottles are sealed with natural corks and not plastic or metal lids.

The collected corks can be handed in at one of almost 1,500 collection points across Germany and processed into environmentally friendly insulating granulate in non-profit workshops, according to the Nabu Hamburg nature conservation association.

Nabu Hamburg Chairman Malte Siegert told the German Press Agency in Hamburg that this is a way to strengthen the appreciation of natural resources, especially in times of resource scarcity and the circular economy.

The aim of the project is to collect and recycle as many of the approximately 200 million bottle corks that are produced in Germany every year as possible. According to Nabu, only around ten percent of corks have been recycled so far. The project has been running since 1994 and since then, more than 660 tons of corks have been collected - that's more than 160 million corks. In 2022 alone, almost 30 tons were collected.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de