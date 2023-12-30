Beauty trends 2024 - Natural beauty makes a big comeback

What's coming, what's going, what's staying? The year 2024 is fast approaching and with it new and old beauty trends. We are sure to be surprised by various TikTok trends in beauty care and make-up in the new year. But we can already make some predictions: These are the most beautiful beauty trends we can look forward to in the coming months.

Peach Fuzz Blush

"Peach Fuzz" is the Pantone color of the year 2024 - and this is of course also reflected in the make-up trends. We prefer to use the velvety, soft peach shade as a blush in the coming months. The light orange shade conjures up a healthy, powerful-looking blush on the face and makes our apple cheeks glow.

Ombré hair is making a comeback

Who would have thought it, but almost ten years later, a hair color trend that almost everyone wore a decade ago is back: ombré hair. A supposedly outgrown hairline and increasingly lighter ends are back in. It girl Sofia Richie (25) is already presenting a subtle version of the look on her Instagram account.

Naturally radiant skin

Heavily exaggerated make-up contouring is finally disappearing from the beauty repertoire in 2024. The focus of make-up is now on highlighting the natural beauty of the skin: Less is definitely more - the cosmetics industry is launching more and more products on the market that use sustainable and natural ingredients to create a radiant complexion that no longer needs make-up for a healthy glow.

Nude lips

The trend towards more naturalness in cosmetics has already begun in 2023. Natural beauty will also be the focus of lip make-up in 2024. In keeping with peach-colored apple cheeks, we will accentuate the mouth with nourishing lip balm or glossy lip gloss in the new year. Rich lip care makes lips look well-formed and radiantly beautiful. Natural lips are the hottest lipstick trend in the coming months.

Blue eye make-up

And everything is blue: while the skin and lips shine with natural beauty, eye make-up in 2024 can be a little more extravagant. As a contrast to the warm peach tones on the cheeks, for example, we can experiment with different shades of blue in the form of mascara, eyeshadow or eyeliner.

We want to say goodbye to these trends in 2024

Artificial and unnatural looks should be a thing of the past in 2024: that's why we're saying goodbye to trends such as bleached brows a la Noah Cyrus (23) and fake freckles. We no longer want to see brightly bleached eyebrows or painted-on freckles in beauty trends in the new year.

