NATO Warns of Gravest Winter for Ukraine Sincecommencement of Conflict

18:30 Russian Regions Entice Recruits with Top-tier PayVarious Russian regions have bumped up the wage for military service in Ukraine. The wealth-laden Siberian region of Chanty-Mansijsk is offering a record yearly sum of 5.27 million rubles (around 50,000 euros) to volunteers willing to fight in Ukraine. The local authorities revealed. This amount is five times the typical yearly income in Russia. Also, a 2.7 million ruble bonus will be handed out. Even the region of Belgorod, which shares a border with Ukraine, declared it would triple its bonus, from 800,000 to 3 million rubles, provided the recruits sign up before January 1st.

17:56 End of Gas Transit through Ukraine: German Government UnfazedThe German government states that the gas supply in southern and eastern Germany, along with neighboring countries, remains unaffected even if gas transit through Ukraine ceases. Germany's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals function as a safety net against gas shortages for European nations without coastal access, as the Economics Ministry pointed out. On Monday, Ukraine informed Slovakia that it wouldn't extend the gas transit contract with Russia beyond 2024. Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary still rely heavily on Russian gas, despite the ongoing conflict.

17:23 UK Levies Sanctions on Russian Military Unit over Chemical Weapons SuspicionsThe UK has imposed sanctions on a specific Russian military unit due to suspicions that they utilized chemical weapons in the Ukraine war. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed that Britain won't "stand idly by" as Russian President Vladimir Putin "and his lawless regime violate international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention." London alleges that Moscow used chloropicrin, a chemical that harms the lungs and can trigger severe irritation of the eyes and skin.

16:51 UK Intelligence Chief Warns of Russia's Escalating Use of CriminalsThe head of Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5, Ken McCallum, cast warning signs about Russia's intrusive influence in European security in his annual speech on the country's threat level in London. Russian spies aim to stir up "enduring mayhem on British and European streets," he stated, according to the Telegraph. Their primary goal is to strike under the delusion that it will weaken the West's stance in the Ukraine war. Although the expulsion of numerous Russian diplomats suspected of espionage from European countries has weakened Russia's capacity to sow discord, McCallum noted that Russia and countries like Iran are increasingly employing criminals to serve their purposes.

16:20 Kharkiv Undergoes Air Strike: 21 Injured ReportedIn a Russian air attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, at least 21 individuals were injured. Seventeen of them were admitted to hospitals. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terechow reported this information via Telegram. Various strikes targeted the grounds of a civilian enterprise in the industrially-dominated southeastern part of the city, resulting in a fire. The type of weapon used is still under investigation. Originally, it was reported to be rockets. The affected district is located approximately 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

15:45 Hungary Proposes to Delay $50 Billion Loan for KyivHungary suggests postponing a $50 billion loan agreed upon by the G7 nations for Ukraine until after the U.S. presidential election in early November. Hungary will just decide on extending the EU sanctions against Russia necessary for the loan following the U.S. election, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga stated. "We must see in which direction the future U.S. administration will head in this matter," he said. The loan amount will be covered with the proceeds from seized Russian assets. The USA and the European Union each want to contribute around $20 billion. The remaining $10 billion will be provided by the G7 members Canada, Britain, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg Confirmed for Munich Security Conference ChairmanshipOfficially, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed as the new chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for the following year. Stoltenberg considers it an "honor" to share such news on the online platform X. MSC Foundation Council President Wolfgang Ischinger expresses pure joy. Stoltenberg, with his "international reputation and extensive experience," will assist the conference in assuming an even more prominent role, he explained. Stoltenberg relinquished his office as NATO Secretary General to the former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the start of October. Ischinger also thanks the current MSC chairman Christoph Heusgen for his three-year stint leading the conference and his continued role as the head of the 61st edition set to take place in February.

14:42 Moscow Reports Capture of Two More Villages Near PokrovskAccording to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian army has taken control of two more villages in eastern Ukraine. According to their announcement, the villages of Sorokhan and Solotaya Nova in the Donetsk region have been "freed." With these conquests, the army has improved its strategic position. Both villages are located approximately 30 and 70 kilometers from Pokrovsk, respectively. The Russian army frequently reports daily territorial gains in its push on the strategically significant city. Last week, Moscow seized the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, which had been contested since the beginning of the conflict.

14:17 Defense for Prince Reuß Suggests Calling Putin as WitnessPresently, documents retrieved from the office and residence of the primary suspect, Heinrich XIII Prince Reuß, are under scrutiny in the trial of the supposed "Reichsbürger" group. Due to their links to Russia, defense lawyers are suggesting inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. A captured letter shows Reuß asserting, "The German Empire of 1918 is not extinct," and "The German Reich exists." A protocol of a supposed meeting of the "Transition Council," aimed at assuming government responsibilities following the planned coup, was also presented. An email correspondence also discusses achieving " acknowledgment of the sovereign member states of the Reich." Reuß writes that Putin is "in the loop about my activities." A lawyer representing a co-defendant now advocates for calling him as a witness.

13:43 Ukrainian Authorities Arrest "Russian World" IdeologistThe Security Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with Moldovan law enforcement agencies, has detained Dmytro Chistilin, an ideologist of the "Russian World" and Ukraine's invasion. This information is shared by the opposition Belarusian platform "Nexta" and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini". Chistilin reportedly operated as an employee of Vladimir Putin's former advisor, Sergei Glazyev, who supported the annexation of eastern Ukrainian territories and authored analytical materials supporting an invasion of the country to the Kremlin. He has allegedly provided support to Russian security services as well as writing a series of publications aimed at "sabotaging information against Ukraine." If guilty, he faces a life sentence, according to "Nexta".

13:07 Tragic Incident in Odessa Leaves One Dead and Five InjuredA 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed in an attack on a civilian ship in the coastal city of Odessa. Five foreign nationals, members of the ship's crew, were injured. The ship, flying the Palau's flag, was targeted. The Ukrainian man worked in logistics. No further details about the nationalities of the injured are provided.

12:40 Weber Criticizes Orbán’s "War Prolongation Trip"The European People's Party (EPP) Chairman, Manfred Weber, criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the European Parliament, calling the Hungarian EU presidency a complete failure. Orbán allegedley isolated himself by supporting a pro-Russian stance, as manifested in his "peace mission" to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin during the Hungarian EU presidency, according to Weber. The visit served to prolong the war's duration and aim to destroy EU unity with Ukraine.

12:17 Slovakia Sends 122 Tons of Ammunition to Ukraine Despite Government's Rejection122 tons of ammunition, which were funded through a Slovak donation campaign, were delivered to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army is responsible for distributing and using the ammunition, as reported by the Slovak online newspaper "Noviny", citing the campaign's initiator, Fedor Blascak. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign raised almost 4.5 million euros from 70,000 Slovaks following the announcement of the Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, not participating in the Czech artillery initiative.

11:58 German Government Expects Strong Signal from Biden's Visit Regarding Further Aid to UkraineGerman political circles anticipate a significant working visit from US President Joe Biden during his visit to Germany. The meeting of the contact group intended to support Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, will allegedly send a powerful signal for further military assistance to Ukraine.

11:35 German Car Dealer Suspected of Selling Luxury Cars to Russia in Embargo ViolationA car dealer from Königswinter, near Bonn, Germany, is being investigated for selling multiple luxury cars, worth over four million euros, to Russians. The suspected violations to the embargo were reported by the public prosecutor's office in Bonn and the customs investigation office in Essen. The cars were allegedely sold to third countries as a means of circumventing the embargo. Two luxury vehicles, as well as a bank account, were seized during the investigation. The ongoing trial aims to uncover more information.

10:56 Eleven Injured in Russian Attack on Kharkiv Industrial AreaEleven people were injured in a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv. The attack caused significant damage to infrastructure, as governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. Three victims are in critical condition, including a 16-year-old. After continuous shelling, a major fire resulted in Kharkiv, as Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. The Kharkiv region shares a border with Russia and is frequently shelled.

10:22 Crimean Oil Terminal Still Burning, Reports of Additional ExplosionsThe oil storage facility in Feodosia, Crimea, which is under Russian control, has been engulfed in flames for two consecutive days. NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) continues to detect flames at the site, indicating an area of fire spread over 2,500 square meters. The former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Geraschtschenko, mentioned in an article, further explosions reportedly occurred in the evening and at night. Ukrainian forces claimed yesterday that they had successfully carried out a strike on the oil terminal near Feodosia during the early hours of Monday. This terminal is recognized as the largest transshipment point for oil products in Crimea, which was unlawfully annexed by Russia. It also supplied Russia's military forces.

09:54 France to Deliver Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine by Early 2025The French Government has announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets by the first quarter of 2025, as declared by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. These aircrafts will come equipped with advanced technology such as air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense systems. Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is currently ongoing. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to provide Ukraine with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircrafts to bolster its air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Mining Industry in Deep CrisisThe Russian coal mining industry, a major component of Russia's economy with tens of thousands of employees, is currently facing a severe crisis, according to "The Moscow Times." Market loss in Western markets and a drop in demand from "friendly" countries have caused substantial financial losses, prompting the coal companies to reduce production. Rosstat has reported a 6.7% year-on-year decrease in coal production in July, with a total output of 31.5 million tons, which is the lowest since the pandemic in 2020. Western sanctions are largely responsible for the struggles experienced by the coal industry, as noted by Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Planning for Military ConflictRussia has accused NATO of preparing for a potential military conflict, citing their recent regional defense plans, specific tasks for military commands, and preparations for potential hostile military actions against Russia. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated in an interview with RIA Novosti that NATO budgets have increased and their economies have been militarized, and their rhetoric and tensions against Russia have continually escalated. Russia has argued that its invasion of Ukraine was partly due to the perceived threat of Ukraine joining NATO, a prospect that was highly unlikely at the time. On the contrary, due to the war, NATO has expanded - Sweden and Finland have both joined NATO out of concerns about further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Korean Soldiers Likely Fighting in UkraineSouth Korean defense minister Kim Yong Hyun believes that North Korean soldiers are participating in combat alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. He made these remarks in a parliamentary address in Seoul, claiming that the reports of six North Korean military officers killed in eastern Ukraine are likely authentic. Based on mutual agreements between Russia and North Korea, this situation has the appearance of a military alliance.

08:17 Ukrainian Intelligence Allegedly Disables Russian Judicial System on Putin's BirthdayCyber specialists from the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) and activists from the "VO Team" organization reportedly collaborated to hack the Russian state system "Pravosudie," which manages digital document flow for all courts in Russia, on Putin's birthday. The attack resulted in the disruption of court operations, email systems, and official websites. Personal data and internal documents from the system were obtained, and users experienced issues in filing complaints or viewing court hearing dates due to the malfunctions of the court websites. A cyberattack also impacted the Russian state television and radio company WGTRK the previous day.

07:42 Russian Portal: War Affecting Putin - No Longer Vacationing in Sotchi ResidenceThe ongoing conflict in Ukraine is impacting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally, according to independent Russian media company Proekt. Putin has reportedly ceased visiting his residence in Sotchi for fear of potential drone attacks, following several incidents of drone attacks on Sotchi in the fall of 2021. Despite the Bocharov Ruchey residence having played host to the Russian leader for at least 30 days annually since its renovation for the 2014 Olympics in Sotchi, Putin has not been there since March 2022. This new security concern has also caused Putin to forgo his annual birthday celebration with his long-time partner, Alina Kabaeva, in the Black Sea residence.

07:07 Governor Offers Generous Incentive to Individuals Joining the Military from Belgorod RegionThe governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering an extraordinary sum of 3 million rubles (approximately $31,200 USD) to residents of the region as a one-time payment for enlisting in the military. The information comes from "The Moscow Times". The offer is open to individuals from any Russian region who decide to join the military in the Belgorod region, regardless of their place of birth. "The total payment will come from various sources such as federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds," Gladkov stated. The Russian authorities are currently working on encouraging more Russians to join the military to offset heavy losses.

06:36 Governor: Russian Missile Strikes Civilian Vessel in Odessa HarborLocal authorities report that a civilian vessel with the flag of the Palauan islands has been hit by a Russian missile in the harbor of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. Sadly, a 60-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been killed, and five foreign nationals have been injured, as reported through Telegram messages from regional governor Oleh Kiper. This incident marks the second attack on a civilian vessel in the Odessa region harbors in recent days, Kiper added. The port of Odessa is a crucial departure point for Ukrainian grain and has frequently been targeted by the Russian army.

06:05 Harris: No Negotiations with Putin Without Ukraine's InvolvementDemocratic US Vice President Kamala Harris made it clear that she would not engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin unless Ukraine is involved in decision-making regarding its future, if she wins the presidency. During an interview on the CBS show "60 Minutes", Harris said, "Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine." The Biden administration has recently turned down any negotiations with Putin. Harris also criticized her Republican opponent Donald Trump's Ukraine policy, labeling it an unconditional surrender to the Russian attack on Ukraine, which began in February 2022. "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv," Harris said, referring to Trump's claim of ending the war in a single day in the White House.

05:36 Russian Troops Advance on Eastern Ukrainian City of TorezAccording to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces are closing in on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian frontline city of Torez. "The situation is unstable, and combat is occurring at every entrance to the city," said Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk", as reported on Ukrainian state television. The push towards Torez comes less than a week after the fall of the nearby city of Vuhledar. Russian forces have controlled approximately one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and have been advancing on Torez since August. The capture of the city would move President Vladimir Putin closer towards capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts warn that the fall of Torez could compromise essential supply lines for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russia Seeks Extradition of Two Italian JournalistsA Russian court has issued an order for the detention of two Italian journalists who reported from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. The court in Kursk is requesting the extradition of Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who are currently outside of Russia. The state-owned Italian broadcaster RAI journalists are accused of entering Russia illegally to film a report in Kursk. Upon crossing the border into Russia, Traini and Battistini traveled in a vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian military to Sudzha city, the court said through a Telegram message. If extradited, they will be placed in pre-trial detention, the court added. The two Italians face up to five years in prison under Russian criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky Urges Partners to Define Peace Vision and Increase Weapon DeliveriesBefore a high-level meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages allies to enhance their weapons delivery significantly for the upcoming autumn months. He states that sufficient supplies for the front, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons are necessary to prevent Russia and push it towards peace. In Ramstein, he aims to convince partners of the "urgent need for a significant reinforcement of our capabilities and positions", he emphasizes. "We invite our partners to define their vision for the end of this war, the role of Ukraine in the global security architecture, and the joint measures that can bring this war to a close."

21:20 US Citizen Imprisoned in Russia Sentenced AgainIn the western Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who has already served a prison sentence is sentenced to an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was previously sentenced to several years in prison in 2022 after allegedly assaulting a police officer while intoxicated. During his incarceration, Gilman is said to have physically assaulted prison guards and attacked an investigator. Russia has frequently detained US citizens in recent years.

20:50 Ukraine Reports Bombing Attack on Kherson - Children InjuredIn a Russian airstrike on Kherson, at least 20 people were injured, according to local authorities. They claim that Russian forces bombed the city with KAB bombs both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured are two children aged 3 and 5, they add. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blast waves, the regional prosecutor's office reports.

