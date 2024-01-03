NATO signs contract with German arms manufacturer Comlog for up to a thousand Patriot air defense missiles

Against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, NATO has signed a contract with the German arms manufacturer Comlog for up to one thousand new Patriot air defense missiles. The company, based in Schrobenhausen in Upper Bavaria, is to supply missiles, spare parts and test systems, among other things, as announced by NATO's Joint Procurement Center on Wednesday. The NATO states want to use this to strengthen their air defense systems.

The investment is a sign of the strength of the military alliance, explained NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the announcement. "The Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defense is," continued Stoltenberg. The expansion of ammunition production is of "crucial importance" for the security of the people in Ukraine and in the NATO states.

The company Comlog is a subsidiary of the arms manufacturers MBDA and Raytheon; according to NATO, the company will receive around 5.5 billion euros for the contract. This will make it possible to set up a production facility for Patriot missiles in Germany, explained MBDA Managing Director Thomas Gottschild. Comlog already has a facility in Schrobenhausen for the maintenance of air defense missiles.

Patriot defense systems are a crucial part of the military aid for Ukraine. They are used to combat larger airborne targets such as aircraft, drones, rockets and cruise missiles and, according to Ukrainian military sources, also shoot down Russian hypersonic missiles.

