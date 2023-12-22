Ukraine war - NATO Secretary General: Putin's war goal not achievable

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assumes that Russia will no longer be able to achieve its war aims in Ukraine despite great military efforts. The purpose of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin was to prevent Ukraine from moving towards Nato and the European Union, he told the German Press Agency in an interview shortly before Christmas. However, after almost two years of war, Ukraine is now closer to Nato and the EU than ever before.

"President Putin has lost Ukraine forever," said Stoltenberg, referring to the fact that Russia saw Ukraine as part of its sphere of influence for decades. This was a major strategic defeat for Russia. He was absolutely certain that Ukraine would eventually achieve its goal of joining NATO.

Stoltenberg also pointed out that Russia was paying an enormously high price for its war. The country had already lost hundreds of aircraft and thousands of tanks and 300,000 soldiers had been killed or wounded. As a result of the war, inflation is also rising and the standard of living is falling. Russia is also more politically isolated than before.

No signs of a change in policy

At the same time, Stoltenberg warned against betting on a quick end to the war in view of the developments and believing that Putin will initiate a change of course after his probable re-election on March 17. "We have no indication that Putin will change his goals and his policy," said the former Norwegian head of government. "He will continue to try to occupy more territory."

For Nato and the 31 member states, Stoltenberg believes that this means that support for Ukraine must be resolutely continued. "The Ukrainians have shown that they are capable of defending themselves, of putting up a fight, especially when they receive weapons from Germany and many other NATO states," he said.

Stoltenberg appeals to allies

Specifically, Stoltenberg called on the allies to examine whether more armaments could be made available to Ukraine through changes to existing agreements with third countries. "Overall, we need to ramp up our production in order to better help Ukraine and better protect ourselves," he said.

It had previously become apparent that the EU plans for the delivery of one million artillery shells to Ukraine by spring 2024 would fail. One reason for this is that it is estimated that at least 40 percent of production is currently being exported to third countries. The real question is whether it is necessary to export as much to third countries as is currently being done, said Stoltenberg.

No advice on mobilization

In the interview, Norweger did not want to comment on the discussions about the possible mobilization of additional soldiers in Ukraine. "I will refrain from giving President Zelensky advice on how best to conduct the war," he said. "Nobody knows the need for soldiers better than the Ukrainians."

In the interview, Stoltenberg was brief about his planned departure from the office of Secretary-General next fall and the candidacy of outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed him. "Mark is a friend and he is a capable prime minister with a lot of experience. (...) But it is not up to me to make a recommendation as to who should succeed me," said the 64-year-old.

The Trump scenario

With regard to a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House after the presidential election in the USA, Stoltenberg was comparatively relaxed. "I am confident that the USA will remain committed to the transatlantic partnership - regardless of who is elected president," he said. NATO makes the United States safer and stronger. No other major power in the world, neither Russia nor China, has anything comparable to what the United States has with NATO.

