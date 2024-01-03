NATO orders up to 1000 Patriot missiles from German company

Berlin is supplying Ukraine with two Patriot units to strengthen its air defense. The supply of ammunition for the systems now appears to be secured for some time. NATO is ordering hundreds of missiles from the German arms company Comlog for itself and the country attacked by Russia.

Against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, NATO has concluded a contract with the German arms manufacturer Comlog for up to one thousand new Patriot air defense missiles. The company in Schrobenhausen, Upper Bavaria, is to supply missiles, spare parts and test systems, among other things, according to NATO's joint procurement office. The NATO countries want to use this to strengthen their air defense systems.

The investment is a sign of the strength of the military alliance, explained NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the announcement. "The Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defense is," Stoltenberg continued. The expansion of ammunition production is of "crucial importance" for the security of the people in Ukraine and in the NATO countries.

The company Comlog is a subsidiary of the arms manufacturers MBDA and Raytheon; according to NATO, the company will receive around 5.5 billion euros for the contract. This will make it possible to set up a production facility for Patriot missiles in Germany, explained MBDA Managing Director Thomas Gottschild. Comlog already has a facility in Schrobenhausen for the maintenance of air defense missiles.

Patriot defense systems are a crucial part of the military aid for Ukraine. They are used to combat larger airborne targets such as aircraft, drones, rockets and cruise missiles and, according to Ukrainian military information, also shoot down Russian hypersonic missiles. The system consists of a radar system and several launchers for defensive missiles, the majority of which are produced exclusively in the USA. Germany has supplied Ukraine with two such systems to date.

