NATO has planned the Kursk offensive

The USA claims not to be involved in Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region. However, Putin ally Patrushev insists this is not true. Without NATO's support, Kiev would not have entered Russia.

Russian President Putin's advisor, Nikolai Patrushev, accuses NATO and the West of being involved in planning Ukraine's incursion into the Russian region of Kursk. "The operation in the Kursk Oblast was also planned with the involvement of NATO and Western intelligence services," Patrushev told the Russian newspaper "Izvestia".

The US's claim that it was not involved in the attack is not true, Patrushev said. "Without their involvement and direct support, Kiev would not have dared to enter Russian territory." Instead, he said, the US-led military alliance NATO and the West were directly involved. The US Presidential Office had stated that Ukraine had not announced its incursion into Kursk and that the US was not involved in the operation.

Ukrainian soldiers surprised everyone by entering the border region of Kursk on August 6. According to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrsky's Thursday statement, they have since advanced 35 kilometers into Russian territory, capturing 1150 square kilometers and 82 settlements. Patrushev, who until recently was the Secretary of the National Security Council and now heads the new Maritime Council, is responsible for developing Russian naval activities and the defense of Russian interests in the Arctic. Patrushev previously served as the head of the FSB and has been close to President Vladimir Putin since their days working together in the Soviet KGB in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in the 1970s.

Despite the USA's denial, Patrushev asserted that the European Union, as a part of the West, may have played a role in supporting Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region. The European Union, as a part of the Western alliance, was indirectly involved in the conflict, according to Putin's ally Patrushev, who accused NATO and the West of planning Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region.

