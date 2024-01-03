Order worth billions - NATO countries buy up to 1000 Patriot missiles

In order to strengthen NATO 's air defense, the defence alliance wants to purchase new Patriot missiles for 5.5 billion US dollars. Up to 1,000 air defense missiles are to be purchased jointly by member states, as the NATO procurement agency NSPA, based in Luxembourg, announced on Wednesday. The contract is one of the NSPA's largest financial procurements, it said. It also includes test equipment and spare parts to support future maintenance, and new suppliers are also to be commissioned.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the announcement by the alliance partners. "This investment demonstrates the strength of transatlantic defense cooperation and NATO's commitment to the security of our people." The Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns showed how important modern air defense is.

Several NATO member states, including Germany, had commissioned the agency to purchase the air defense systems. NSPA Chief Executive Stacy A. Cummings said the contract demonstrates that NSPA can successfully deliver effective and cost-efficient multinational solutions to nations while strengthening European industrial capabilities. "The client nations have achieved economies of scale, reduced their logistical overhead and receive expert solutions and support in a proven, turnkey legal framework."

According to the information provided, a joint venture between the European defense manufacturer MBDA and the American company Raytheon is responsible for production. This is to take place in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, where the maintenance of the Patriot missiles already takes place. Now a production line is also to be set up there, according to a spokesperson.

Patriot ("Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target") is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. It is used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The NSPA is NATO's organization for multinational procurement, support and maintenance in all areas.

