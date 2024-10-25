Nations advocate for stringent asylum regulations – Bavaria pushes for the most restrictive.

At the gathering of ministers, the topic of immigration is again in focus. The 16 states are urging the federal government for faster and stronger actions. CSU leader Söder believes these measures aren't enough. He expresses his own demands in a resolution.

The federal states believe the asylum zone entry numbers are still excessively high. This is evident from a joint resolution of the minister-presidential conference in Leipzig. Additionally, the states are pushing the traffic light government for further action in asylum policy. "In fact, there's still a need for action on this topic," it states. The measures taken so far to better manage migration have shown some impact. However, four states insisted on separate statements, and mainly Bavaria finds the resolutions insufficient. The Free State advocates for a much tougher approach.

All interior ministers could agree on the demand to continue the ongoing border controls. These have significantly reduced illegal entries, it was said. Moreover, the federal government is asked to negotiate with Czech Republic and Poland about enhanced controls on their territory and the expansion of joint patrols.

Another crucial point is the revival of the Dublin-III agreement. This is the basis for transfers within the EU. It stipulates that asylum seekers are brought to the country where they first stepped foot on European soil. The heads of government demand that responsibility for this should no longer lie with the foreigner authorities of the states, but with the federal government centrally. The federal government should therefore build and operate federal deportation centers in its own capacity.

Furthermore, the states plan to restart discussions with the federal government on deportations to transit or third countries. The federal government was asked to report on the current status at the next joint conference in December and present concrete models.

Examining deportations to Syria

In the case of family reunification with subsidiary protection, the states asked the federal government to limit reunification to hardship cases. The federal government should also examine whether the benefits can be adjusted to the level in other EU countries.

On the topic of deportations, the states ask the federal government to "examine for all countries of origin, especially Afghanistan and Syria, and neighboring countries, whether deportations of persons who commit serious crimes and from terrorist threats are possible and to also consider partial regions in this regard". And to Turkey, it should be deported more extensively, as "it can be expected that the number of Turkish nationals who require leaving will increase significantly".

Lastly, the federal government is asked to "regulate a speeded-up processing of asylum procedures for people from countries of origin where the recognition rate is up to five percent". Bavaria, specifically, is pressing for the federal government to increase pressure on countries of origin to take back migrants without residence permits. To this end, the threat of visa-free travel should also be used, it is said.

In a separate statement, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU) has launched a comprehensive critique. "We no longer need small steps, but finally a big leap forward," it read. The Free State demands the consistent rejection of asylum seekers at German borders. The revision of German and European asylum law. "This includes a fundamental reform of asylum law in the Basic Law and the abolition of the European concept of subsidiary protection." The reduction of social standards "for those subject to deportation to the physical subsistence minimum." Newly arriving Ukrainians should only receive the usual asylum benefits instead of citizen's income. Furthermore, Bavaria demands the immediate abolition of dual citizenship and express naturalizations. "Antisemites and terrorism supporters with dual citizenship should have their German citizenship revoked," it said. Moreover, anyone traveling to their home country should "without exception lose their protected status" and not be allowed to re-enter. Bremen, in its statement, advocates for European and international solutions. It also rejects the outsourcing of asylum procedures to third countries and calls for better integration of refugees. Rhineland-Palatinate insists on maintaining the current regulations on family reunification - including the cap of 12,000 people. The Saarland highlights the economic consequences of border controls and political tensions with neighboring countries and calls for a closer examination and better coordination of measures.

