Champions League - National striker Schüller misses FC Bayern due to corona

FC Bayern 's women's soccer team will be without striker Lea Schüller for their Champions League match at Ajax Amsterdam this Wednesday evening (18:45/DAZN). As the club announced shortly before the start of the game, the 26-year-old international has tested positive for coronavirus. For the same reason, 17-year-old Alara Şehitler will miss the fourth matchday of the group stage.

Before the match in Amsterdam, the Munich team coached by Alexander Straus (5 points) lead Group C just ahead of AS Roma, Ajax (4 each) and Paris Saint-Germain (3).

