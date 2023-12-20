Skip to content
National striker Schüller misses FC Bayern due to corona

FC Bayern's women's soccer team will be without striker Lea Schüller for their Champions League match at Ajax Amsterdam this Wednesday evening (18:45/DAZN). As the club announced shortly before the start of the game, the 26-year-old international has tested positive for coronavirus. For the...

Bayern's Lea Schüller (M) fights for the ball with Wolfsburg's Jule Brand (l) and Svenja Huth.

Press release FCB

