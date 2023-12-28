Bundesliga - National handball goalkeeper Birlehm moves to Hanover

National handball goalkeeper Joel Birlehm is moving from the Rhein-Neckar Löwen to TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in the Bundesliga for the coming season. The two clubs made the announcement on Thursday. Birlehm has signed a three-year contract with the club from Lower Saxony.

"As the current constellation is unsatisfactory for the three of us and cannot be resolved in the medium term in a way that makes sense for me in sporting terms, I will leave the Löwen with a heavy heart," said Birlehm about the situation in goal for the team from North Baden, where he competes with David Späth and Mikael Appelgren.

The 26-year-old explained that he now wanted to take the next step in his career in Hannover. He did not make the German squad for next year's European Championship at home.

"We are very proud to have convinced a top German goalkeeper of our club and our goals in the long term," said Hannover's sporting director Sven-Sören Christophersen.

Press release TSV Hannover-Burgdorf Press release Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de