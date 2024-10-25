NASA administrator advocates for probe into allegation of frequent conversations between Musk and Putin

The report suggesting that SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, has engaged in discussions with the Russian president about personal matters, business, and geopolitical tension, raises worries regarding national security. Given Musk's connections with NASA and the American military, this could potentially provide him access to sensitive government information and intelligence.

Nelson, expressing his concerns, stated, "I don't know if that story is true, but it ought to be scrutinized." If the story proves accurate, multiple chats between Musk and the Russian president could be concerning, particularly for NASA, the Department of Defense, and various intelligence agencies.

However, several White House officials claimed to be unaware of Musk's interaction with Putin, with the information about their discussions seemingly classified within the government. Confirmation of these talks was provided by several current and former US, European, and Russian officials to The Wall Street Journal.

Putin allegedly requested Musk to not activate his Starlink satellite internet service over Taiwan, acting as a favor to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Despite The Wall Street Journal's requests for comment, Musk was unresponsive.

When questioned by the National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, the White House admitted to seeing the report but couldn't confirm its authenticity, deferring to Musk for answers. Similarly, the Defense Department revealed that they won't comment on individuals' security clearance or policy-related matters compatible with Musk's actions.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, confirmed a single phone call between Musk and Putin, discussing space and future technologies.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, has become a significant figure in this year's presidential election. He heavily invested in a super PAC aimed at bringing Trump back to the White House, donating almost $119 million in total. He also appeared on the campaign trail alongside Trump earlier this month in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Musk organized his own town halls in Pennsylvania last week, urging voters to support Trump and promoting debunked theories about the 2020 election. The duo publicly discussed a potential government role for Musk.

Recently, Musk presented a series of $1 million daily sweepstakes for voters in swing states, attracting the attention of the US Justice Department. Despite a warning from the Justice Department that the payments might be illegal, Musk's super PAC awarded two $1 million prizes to registered voters in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The controversy surrounding Musk's talks with Putin has raised questions within NASA and the Department of Defense, as politics and business discussions could potentially compromise sensitive information. If confirmed, these chats could pose concerns for various intelligence agencies as well.

Musk's political involvement, including his support for Trump and organizing town halls, has also attracted the attention of regulatory bodies like the US Justice Department, due to potential violations of election laws.

