Narrow majority in FDP member survey in favor of remaining in the traffic light system

In the FDP member survey, a narrow majority voted in favor of remaining in the traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens. 52.24 percent of those who voted were in favor of continuing the government work, while 47.76 percent wanted to leave the coalition, according to information from party circles obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Monday. Accordingly, 26,058 of the approximately 72,100 party members took part in the vote.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de