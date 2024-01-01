Narrow FDP majority votes to remain in the traffic light system

In Bavaria, the FDP missed out on entering the state parliament in October, while in Hesse it just made it over the five percent hurdle. State and municipal associations blame this on the poor government work of the traffic light government. They express their displeasure in a member survey.

In the FDP member survey, a narrow majority voted in favor of remaining in the traffic light coalition. 52.24% of those who voted were in favor of continuing the government work with the SPD and the Greens. 47.76 percent want to leave the coalition. Accordingly, 26,058 of the approximately 72,100 FDP members took part in the vote. The result is not binding for the party committees, but is an important indicator of the mood.

The member survey began in mid-December. It was the result of an open letter from 26 state and local FDP politicians who, following the poor election results in Hesse and Bavaria, had called for the FDP to reconsider its coalition partners. In Bavaria, the FDP had missed out on entering the state parliament in October. In Hesse, it just made it over the five percent hurdle.

In the 2021 federal election, the Liberals still achieved 11.5 percent under party leader Christian Lindner. The FDP is now only polling at around 5 percent in nationwide surveys - so it is unclear whether it would even make it into the Bundestag if elections were held now.

In November, FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki advised against voting for an exit from the federal government. He believed in the common sense of the overwhelming majority of his party colleagues and friends "not to vote for an escape from responsibility", he said in the Münchner Merkur newspaper. He warned of a very difficult election campaign for the FDP in the event of an exit and said: "We will not win an election campaign with the slogan: We have failed."

