Narratives, destinies, and captivating tunes

In the cutthroat world of music competitions, where tempers flare and the will to win is evident from the get-go, "The Piano" introduces a different perspective. "We want to be touched by music," expresses renowned pianist Igor Levit at the show's outset. Partnering with hitmaker Mark Forster, Igor embarks on a musical adventure that will culminate in a grand concert at the iconic Wuppertal City Hall. Here, Igor and Mark will unveil themselves to the audience and introduce a handful of "The Piano" contestants, who are oblivious to the outcome of their journey.

Four city train stations serve as the backdrop for a heartfelt and inspiring blend of human emotion and music. Leipzig takes the lead. Amidst hordes of travelers trudging their luggage, a sleek Steinway piano awaits selected contestants, unwittingly observed by Mark Forster and Igor Levit. Accompanied by host Annika Lau, the contestants are tasked with translating their personal stories into music, aiming to ignite a musical pyrotechnic display that will captivate the audience and the two judges.

Gregor, the genial chap, sets the ball rolling. Dressed sharp in a suit and bowtie, the newcomer already impresses visually. He shares that he learned piano from his late father and proceeds to perform a spirited boogie-woogie, earning the first applause of the day. "Someone like that can bring happiness to people and deserves to be on stage!" Igor exclaims, his excitement palpable. Gregor initiates an emotional rollercoaster that spans from exuberant joy to soul-crushing sorrow.

Ten-year-old Luise is the surprisal of the show. With confidence beyond her years, she masterfully executes Mendelssohn's Spinnerlied at a tempo that leaves even the seasoned Igor Levit reeling. Duschka, a piano virtuoso seven decades Luise's senior, shares her love for piano, having earned a living by playing on a cruise ship. Combining Dave Brubeck and Bach, Duschka even coaxes a dancing dove into background action.

Personal narratives and fates find solace in music. The piano and shared love of music unite them all: the budding pop star from Bochum (Marlon), the resilient refugee who endured hardship and fear during his childhood (Farshad), and the visually impaired Aaron, who pays homage to Igor's Chopin skill: "He plays Chopin, something I could never accomplish. It's just amazing, truly inspiring."

However, one contestant stands out more than the rest. Wilmar is 25, hailing from Colombia. Years of fear lie beneath the skilled pianist's past. As a gay man, Wilmar faced persecution and threats in his home country. In 2019, he finally sought refuge in Germany, where music flourished his acceptance: "Here in Germany, I feel safe and accepted for who I am." Wilmar leaves Igor and Mark awestruck with his heartfelt Brahms performance, earning appreciation from both judges.

At the end, Wilmar's performance and compelling story make all the difference. After an emotional crescendo of the hidden-and-seek-style competition, Mark Forster pays hisrespects to the contestants: "We are still in awe," he admits. The visibly moved Wilmar advances to the next round, joining three more lucky contestants who will share the Wuppertal City Hall stage with Igor Levit and Mark Forster.

