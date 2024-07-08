National team - Nagelsmann's gentle rebuilding: Big instead of Kroos and a Stiller

The suffering role of the spectators at the EURO semi-final matches will not only affect German fans but also the national team players and Julian Nagelsmann due to an early vacation start. However, the classic football match between England and the Netherlands is an essential duty for Nagelsmann's coaching staff in preparation for the upcoming national team matches in the Nations League.

In eight weeks, there will be a prestigious showdown against the eternal rival Holland in the next DFB selection. This top game in Group 3 marks the start of the way to the next major goal on September 10 in Amsterdam, along with the home game against Hungary three days earlier in Düsseldorf. Nagelsmann stated this directly after the knockout against Spain in the quarterfinals: "We want to become world champions!" He said it casually: "A golden trophy is also quite nice."

The "ugly" part of the national team job

Nagelsmann has truly grown to love the Bundestrainer job in the weeks of the home EURO. The 36-year-old is passionate about the position he considered an isolated EURO project at the beginning of his tenure in October. "I'm very happy that I extended it," he confirmed. The "ugly" part of the national team job is that he now has to wait two years until the next tournament, the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

That's a lot of time. Time that Nagelsmann barely had before the EURO. Sporting director Rudi Völler also emphasizes the time factor, who, although he recorded the re-established connection between fans and the national team as an overarching tournament success, still wants more.

"We want to go as far as possible. We want to stay until the end in the USA. That's the commitment to confirm the performance," said Völler: "But I'm totally optimistic because Julian has managed to create a team spirit that unfortunately only took us to the quarterfinals but has excited the masses."

Nagelsmann wants to nurture the new, strong sense of community in the team. That's why he made another radical break. "We have a solid base of players who are 26, 27, 28, and will definitely play in the next World Cup," said Nagelsmann. Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Kai Havertz, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, and possibly a really fit Leroy Sané belong to this age group.

"We have put together a good team, and we only need to make nuances adjustments," Nagelsmann emphasized at the heavy farewell from the home ground in Herzogenaurach. The U30 fraction must be significantly reduced, however. Germany had the oldest squad at the EURO, and that has to change, Nagelsmann said during the tournament.

The U30 fraction needs to be thinned out

Toni Kroos (34) will surely retire. The goalkeepers Manuel Neuer (38) and Oliver Baumann (34) are candidates. Thomas Müller (34) and Emre Can (30) also are. Ilkay Gündogan (33) is planned to remain as captain, Antonio Rüdiger (31) as the defensive chief, and Pascal Groß (33) as an option for the Kroos position.

"Toni cannot be replaced one-to-one. But Pascal can do it in a similar style," said Nagelsmann. Additionally, fan favorite Niclas Füllkrug (31) comes from the older player generation. "Of course, it's important to have types like him. But the footballing quality is the most important thing," expressed the former team coach Völler.

Besides Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz (both 21), Nagelsmann has other talents in sight or has even named them directly. Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic (20), who missed the EM due to an infection, and for the first time also the Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller (23) will be there in September.

The Mainz player Brajan Gruda (20) and the Gladbach player Rocco Reitz (22) were already able to train with the EM preparation as guests. They are prospective players for the WM. This summer, not everything has been sorted out yet to go to the last tournament week instead of the strong Spanish, English, French, and Dutch teams. "One has seen that we still have construction sites," said Nagelsmann. After the holiday, he will address them.

