National team - Nagelsmann's European Championship puzzle: 27 subjects in four international matches

Julian Nagelsmann has announced further personnel adjustments to the national team squad for the European Championship year. The national coach wants to include more players with a focus on defensive work on the way to the home tournament, including "a six-man block that thinks defensively".

Manuel Neuer back in goal, Joshua Kimmich to right-back, Ilkay Gündogan in a more attacking midfield position and possibly a DFB comeback from Toni Kroos: Nagelsmann (36) more or less clearly held out the prospect of these personnel changes after the defeats against Turkey (2:3) and in Austria (0:2) at the end of the season.

European Championship opponents: Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland

"There is no radical cure," said the national coach after the draw for the European Championship groups. Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland are the DFB's opponents. Nagelsmann tested 27 players in the first four international matches, of which only the one against the USA was won. Seven professionals were always used.

Defenders Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) and Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) were the only players to play the full 360 minutes. Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug was the top scorer with three goals. His club colleague Mats Hummels (35) celebrated a surprising DFB comeback under Nagelsmann.

Little time, but plenty of choice

As national team coach, you have little training time with the team, said Hansi Flick's successor. The advantage, on the other hand, is "that you can always put together a new squad. That's where you can have the greatest influence as a coaching team".

Four more international matches in March against France and the Netherlands as well as in the immediate tournament preparation in June against as yet unnamed opponents remain for the national coach to find and train the European Championship squad for the opening match against Scotland on June 14 in Munich. Munich attacker Leroy Sané will initially be unavailable due to suspension following his red card against Austria.

