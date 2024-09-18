Nagelsmann perceives the shortcomings of Bayern's leadership as a contributing factor to his underperformance.

In early 2023, Julian Nagelsmann's brief stint as FC Bayern Munich's head coach came to an end, barely two years into his tenure. Lured away from RB Leipzig with a hefty fee, Nagelsmann managed to help the record champions secure a German championship. However, this success was short-lived as the team struggled to maintain their dominant position, eventually facing their first titleless season since 2012. Soon after Nagelsmann, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and, in a bizarre turn of events, board chairman Oliver Kahn also parted ways with the club.

The new management, who had been struggling to regain the club's former glory since the departure of Hansi Flick, brought in Nagelsmann in an attempt to establish stability. However, this initiative fell flat, partly due to Kahn and Salihamidzic's inability to support Nagelsmann during challenging times, as Nagelsmann himself pointed out.

"They needed to find their footing first"

"I joined at a time when Bayern was going through a transition period with Salihamidzic and Kahn in charge," Nagelsmann stated in an interview with "Stern" and RTL. "I believe the transition could have been smoother under these circumstances, and Kahn and Brazzo needed to establish themselves first, having stepped in after Rummenigge and Hoeneß. This might have left them without the necessary space or authority to support me effectively."

Consequently, Nagelsmann was forced to leave in March 2023 - with the team standing as Bundesliga runners-up, advancing in the Champions League quarter-finals, and making it to the DFB-Pokal round. Nagelsmann led the record champions for just 84 games. "The club could have provided more stability in the situation," Nagelsmann commented in the "Stern" interview, drawing comparisons to Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, who took several years to achieve their first major title with Liverpool and Barcelona, respectively, despite having formidable teams. In contrast, Bayern expects immediate success, at least according to Nagelsmann.

