Nagelsmann issues warnings to his DFB goalkeeper counterparts

Who's stepping up as the substitute for injured DFB goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen? At the moment, Alexander Nübel and Oliver Baumann are sharing duties in the German national football team, but that's not set in stone.

Nübel donned the number 1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Baumann took the spot against the Netherlands. A jersey swap in November? Not necessarily, as Julian Nagelsmann, the national coach, hinted that the job-sharing in the German goal might not be a long-term solution. "I'm not sure," Nagelsmann replied when asked if Nübel and Baumann would swap again in November to wrap up the group stage in the Nations League. "It depends on their performances in their club teams," Nagelsmann emphasized and added, "If one of them lets in ten goals, I bet it won't happen."

Nübel filled in for the injured starting goalkeeper Ter Stegen in Zenica, where they lost 2-1. Baumann will get his chance against Oranje on Monday. Nagelsmann was content with Nübel's debut and absolved him of any blame for the goal. "He didn't see the header until it was too late, and he could only react late," Nagelsmann said. "With the ball, he was excellent, very composed," he added, "I didn't notice any nerves from him. He mentioned them himself."

Nübel was "thrilled" with his debut. The goal against him by Edin Dzeko, the Bosnian captain, was "too close." "Of course, I'm disappointed about every goal, but I don't want to make too many comments on it now since I haven't watched it on video yet," said Nübel. According to him, Baumann congratulated him on the match. He's now grateful that Baumann also gets to debut for Germany. "I hope we win the game and he puts in a good performance," said Nübel. "We get along well, we can say anything to each other." Eventually, it's a coaching decision, and Stuttgart will be on Nübel's agenda after his international debut with the Bundesliga and the Champions League: "And I'm really looking forward to that."

Despite Nübel and Baumann sharing goalkeeping duties for the German national team, Nünderland fans are eager to see how Baumann performs against the Netherlands in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Nübel expressed his excitement about watching Soccer, referring to the Netherlands game, from the stands, as he has other commitments with Stuttgart.

