Nagelsmann issues caution: "The approach won't yield results"

Following Germany's exit from the Euro, just a few hours later, Julian Nagelsmann delivered a touching speech promoting national unity. Now, as the national coach, Nagelsmann is once again advocating for unity and issuing a warning.

In the heart of July, following Germany's quarterfinal loss to Spain (1:2) at the Euro, an emotional Julian Nagelsmann addressed the press. Instead of focusing solely on his team's loss, Nagelsmann, who frequently fought back tears, wanted to convey a broader message, saying, "I've already said it before, I hope this country understands that we're stronger together." He believed that collectively, we could improve upon the current situation and not view everything as so gloomy.

His inspiring speech resonated widely, and now, Nagelsmann is reinforcing his message in an interview with "Der Spiegel". He expressed his frustration with the popular German word 'problem', saying, "If I say it 500 times a day, we won't make progress." He stressed that he was not trying to dictate social structure, but merely expressed his thoughts: "I wish things could progress faster. I wish we could simply try things out to see if they work."

As an illustration, Nagelsmann pointed to the skilled labor shortage in the restaurant industry, saying, "There's not enough staff, everyone's complaining. Why not propose a 35-hour workweek normally taxed, with all hours beyond that being tax-free?" He suggested implementing similar incentives in other sectors to encourage quick action and innovation.

In a time of separation, Nagelsmann urges society to reunite: "Everyone's just absorbed in their phones, curating their brand to make money. But the community, the sense of unity that once made Germany strong, is slowly dwindling."

At the Euro, Nagelsmann also spoke passionately about unity, saying, "The unity, the coming together to accomplish things, is incredibly important. That's how we appreciate the beauty of our country, from the landscapes to the culture, as well as the opportunities we have when we stick together." He claimed to have never met anyone who achieved more alone than with others.

Following his July speech, Nagelsmann received numerous invitations, even from prominent politicians. However, he declined all of them, stating, "It would be presumptuous of me to believe I could contribute to those discussions. I don't know enough, and it's not my role."

