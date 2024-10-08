Nagelsmann designates Burkardt as the replacement for debuting Havertz.

Jonathan Burkardt takes over from Kai Havertz in the DFB squad: The Mainz captain replaces Havertz, who can't join Nagelsmann for the Nations League matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to an injury.

Following Niclas Füllkrug and Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz has also withdrawn from the German national team's Nations League fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands. According to the DFB, Havertz, the Arsenal striker, is experiencing discomfort in his left knee joint. Replacing him will be Jonathan Burkardt, the Mainz captain, who has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and caught the attention of the German team's manager, Julian Nagelsmann.

For the role of center-forward Füllkrug from West Ham United, Tim Kleindienst of Borussia Mönchengladbach has been included in the DFB squad for the October 20 (20:45 CET/RTL) game in Zenica and the match on October 14 (20:45 CET/ZDF and both available in the ntv.de live ticker) against the Netherlands in Munich. Substituting Musiala in the squad is Jamie Leweling from Stuttgart. The national team will gather in Herzogenaurach on Monday.

Against newly-promoted FC St. Pauli, Burkardt, the 24-year-old, scored a brace to help lead Mainz to a 3-0 victory. So far this season, Burkardt, the 2021 U21 European Champion, has scored a total of five goals. Burkardt's coach, Bo Henriksen, had earlier called for his nomination. "If Germany wants the best strikers in the world, Jonny can't be left out," Henriksen responded when asked about Burkardt's potential in the national team.

On Saturday, Havertz played the full 90 minutes against FC Southampton in the English Premier League and scored the winning goal in a 3-1 victory. Under Nagelsmann, Havertz, the 25-year-old, had been a regular starter for the national team, playing in the offensive midfield behind a striker.

In light of Havertz's knee discomfort, the DFB team has opted to bring in Jonathan Burkardt as his replacement. Burkardt, the Mainz captain, has been impressing in the Bundesliga and caught Nagelsmann's attention with his performances.

