Tennis - Nadal's comeback: "I'm not expecting much"

Novak Djokovic admires the fighting spirit of his long-time rival, compatriot Carlos Alcaraz already sees him back at "100 percent" - but Rafael Nadal himself is keeping his head down ahead of his comeback.

"I'm not expecting much," said the Spanish tennis star about his goals for the ATP tournament in Brisbane, Australia: "It's impossible to even think about winning tournaments today." The 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner has not played a match for almost a whole year due to injury. Now the clay court king is returning. But will it be enough for the tennis throne in what will probably be his last season?

Thoughts of giving up

"I don't know what will happen next," said the 37-year-old with a shrug. But one thing he can say with certainty after months of hard work in rehab and training: "I feel much better today than I expected a month ago."

At times, Nadal admits openly, he thought about giving up. "Of course I've often thought that there's no point in continuing to play," said the tennis pro, who has been plagued by numerous injuries throughout his career: "But I don't deserve to end like this." He did not want to announce the end of his career at a press conference, "I want to end it my way". And on the court. To maintain this "illusion", Nadal said, "I fought". Even against "doubts and bad thoughts".

The Majorcan has won this battle for the time being. "Just being here is a victory," said Nadal. From Sunday, he will test his form at the smaller tournament in Brisbane. From January 14, he will play at the Australian Open, where his long period of suffering with a hip injury began last year.

But the big goal is Paris: first the French Open, which he has already won 14 times, then the Olympics. Both highlights will be played on Nadal's favorite surface, clay. It would be the perfect stage for a grand farewell.

2024 will probably be his last year as a professional, Nadal announced in the summer after his hip operation. However, the upcoming season is not a farewell tour, "because in the end I don't know what can happen". He does not want to be a prisoner of his own statements. Maybe it will be a whole year, maybe more, maybe only half a year, maybe not even that. The fans should enjoy every match of the exceptional player.

Nadal's return is "without question great" for the tennis world, said Djokovic. In Nadal's absence, the Serb has snatched the record for Grand Slam tournament victories from him. Djokovic would like one more match against the Spaniard before the second of the "Big Three" retires after Roger Federer. Until then, however, he has Nadal on his radar as a potential title rival: "He's a great fighter, someone who really never gives up."

The world number two Alcaraz even believes that his Spanish compatriot is already back in top form. "I've seen some videos of him in training. He looks 100 percent," said the 20-year-old and predicted: "I think he's ready for great things this year."

Kerber and Osaka also with comeback

German player Angelique Kerber, who is making her own comeback at the United Cup in Sydney at the same time after an 18-month baby break, has a similar view. "Knowing him as I do, Rafa will be really well prepared and will return to the tour fit," the former world number one told the German Press Agency: "You can always count on him, also because he has come back successfully in the past after longer breaks."

Brisbane will also be the scene of a second major comeback. Japanese tennis icon Naomi Osaka will return to the court in the women's event. The former world No. 1, who has not played an official match since September 2022, will be competing with extra motivation: Osaka is also playing for her daughter, who was born in July. "I want to show Shai that she can achieve anything."

Two years ago, Osaka reported depression and anxiety and later took an extended break to protect her mental health. Daughter Shai could also be good for her in this respect. "Being a mother has changed my life a lot."

