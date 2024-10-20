Nadal and Djokovic are brimming with affection.

After their potentially final face-off on the tennis court, Novak Djokovic, now 37, expressed heartfelt appreciation towards his long-term rival, Rafael Nadal. He penned down his feelings on X, mentioning, "The final dance was nothing short of epic and filled with emotion." The event in question was the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. "I will forever treasure our rivalry," Djokovic added. "Tennis will sorely miss you."

Nadal, a year older, initiated the sentiment, saying, "Thank you for the magnificent experiences we've shared on the court. Our rivalry was extraordinary." Directing his words to Djokovic, he continued, "You consistently pushed me to surpass my boundaries. Without you, I wouldn't be the player I am today."

Djokovic was victorious in their match for the third place, with a score of 2:6, 7:6 (7:5). This marked Djokovic's second-to-last outing with a tennis racket, as his final professional appearance is scheduled for the Davis Cup final later in November. Nadal picked up his racket as a parting gift, earning a performance fee of $1.5 million for his participation in Riyadh.

The Six Kings Slam final saw an intense battle between Italian Jannik Sinner and Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, with Sinner taking home the title. The final lived up to anticipation, as the two best players worldwide crossed swords. Sinner secured the win after a grueling 2 hours and 20 minutes, pocketing an estimated $6 million as his prize.

Despite their fierce competition, Djokovic and Nadal's encounter seemed to capture the spotlight. The duo displayed an emotional farewell, hugging it out as seasoned veterans. Nadal started the game with his signature determination, making loud celebrations to the audience while saving a match point in Djokovic's second set service game. He then levelled the score at 5:5. Alas, it wasn't enough as Nadal fell short in the tiebreak.

Before their 60th meeting, Djokovic held a slight edge over Nadal with 31 wins to his 29. Djokovic also boasts a minor advantage in Grand Slam titles, with 24 wins against Nadal's 22.

Nadal acknowledged Djokovic's impact on his career, stating, "Your competitive spirit has made me become a better player. I am deeply grateful for that." Furthermore, reflecting on their last match, Nadal expressed, "Regardless of the result, the joy of competing against you is unmatched."

