Naby Keita reaches out from exile, expressing his desire for a conversation at some point.

Werder Bremen signs Naby Keita, making it one of their biggest acquisitions to date. However, things took a turn for the worse, with a suspension being the starting point. Now, the ex-team standout is permitted to practice once more and shares his perspective from his exile.

Naby Keita was initially seen as a major addition to SV Werder Bremen, but things didn't go as planned: The midfielder, who joined from top-tier Liverpool to the Weser, struggled to see significant playing time and was often hampered by injuries. During the last season's final, the professional decided against boarding the bus for the trip to Bayer Leverkusen, which would have resulted in a bench spot for him. This marked the beginning of a troubling situation: Coach Ole Werner excluded Keita from the professional squad. A summer transfer didn't materialize, and the former Leipzig player now trains with Werder Bremen's amateurs, keeping an eye on potential transfer opportunities in the winter.

"It's beneficial and important for Naby that he can train with a team," said sports director Clemens Fritz to "Deichstube", emphasizing, "A return to the professionals is not an issue, due to known reasons, but we should think 'of the winter, where we are aiming for a solution.' " Keita's contract runs until the summer of 2026.

"No one is flawless"

Now, Keita shares his thoughts from his banishment: "We'll eventually have to discuss the bus incident, but anyone who knows me understands that I'm not disrespectful or undisciplined," Keita told "The Guardian". He admitted, "Despite everything, I apologized to the group at the end of the last season, because we're all human and no one is flawless."

He's not content with how he was treated. "I had the choice to remain in Liverpool, but after five years, I wanted more playing time elsewhere. I had numerous offers, but I chose Bremen because I'm familiar with Germany. The coach and management convinced me." Keita, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for 60 million euros in 2018, transitioned to the Weser without a transfer fee. In the end, the 29-year-old only appeared five times in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen, with a total of 107 minutes on the pitch. "If I was solely motivated by money, I would have joined another club instead of Bremen."

At Liverpool, Keita played for five years, earning the Champions League and the English title under Jürgen Klopp, but he only managed 49 starts because of injuries. "I wanted to play in every game, but unfortunately, I was regularly sidelined due to injuries that prevented me from giving more than I could," said the Guinean, who served as his team's flag bearer at the Olympic Games in Paris. "But that's the reality of a footballer. I did everything I could to support the team at all times, but unfortunately, injuries are part of our job."

Now, he trains with the U23 team, hoping to aid young players. Keita hasn't abandoned his own aspirations: "I'm training and awaiting to see what the future holds. The day I feel that my body can no longer keep up, I will stop, but until then, I feel good. I still have several years left to give to football."

