Nabu Saxony calls for a nationwide bird count

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) Saxony has called for the annual bird count. In the nationwide "Hour of Winter Birds" from January 5 to 7, birds can be counted for any hour and reported to Nabu, the state association announced on Thursday. The aim of the campaign is to...

The Nature and Biodiversity ConservationUnion (Nabu) Saxony has called for the annual bird count. In the nationwide "Hour of Winter Birds" from January 5 to 7, birds can be counted for any hour and reported to Nabu, the state association announced on Thursday. The aim of the campaign is to gain insights into the situation and behavior of birds in towns and villages. "Anyone who has resolved to do more for nature conservation in the new year can put their resolution into practice right away and take part," said Nabu Federal Managing Director Leif Miller according to the press release.

According to Nabu, the "Hour of Winter Birds" is the largest scientific participatory campaign in Germany. Most recently, almost 100,000 people took part - including around 5,000 in Saxony.

Nabu Saxony press release

