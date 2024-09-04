- Nabu expresses dissatisfaction over the execution of conservation goals.

The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) expresses concerns over the slow progress of conservation efforts for various species in Lower Saxony. Although there have been some positive advancements four years after the creation of the "Lower Saxony Path," such as the establishment of more ecological stations and the implementation of riverbank strips free from fertilizers and pesticides, the targets are not being met in certain areas, specifically when it comes to safeguarding grassland birds and insects, according to NABU's state chair, Holger Buschmann. Overall, NABU remains unimpressed by the pace of implementation.

The "Lower Saxony Path" is an agreement by the state government, farming associations, and environmental organizations aimed at improving nature, species, and water protection. signatories include the state government, the Landvolk, the Chamber of Agriculture, NABU, and the BUND. The fourth annual report was recently discussed in Gehrden near Hannover.

BUND's state chairwoman, Susanne Gerstner, stated, "We're on the right track, but we've still got a long way to go." Agricultural representatives acknowledged that the objectives are becoming increasingly realistic. "However, to achieve successes in species conservation across the state, we urgently need more flexible funding options," said Landvolk president Holger Hennies.

Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) announced that additional funds are now available for insect protection, a "species conservation offensive," and a grassland bird protection program, "to collaborate with agricultural operations to achieve more nature and species conservation in Lower Saxony."

Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte added that farmers are contributing to more species, nature, and water conservation on their lands – "this benefits everyone," said the Green politician.

