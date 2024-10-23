Mysteriously, Intelsat satellite vanishes during its orbital journey.

Initially, an unclear issue surfaced on a satellite, then the device mysteriously vanished without a trace: Intelsat is yet to provide clarification, weeks following the occurrence, on how their advanced technology could inexplicably vanish. The United States alleges that the satellite fragmented into numerous pieces.

The unexpected disappearance of a US-owned satellite managed by Intelsat in space has triggered intrigue. The primary concern revolves around why this functioning communication satellite, launched in early 2017, suddenly ceased functioning at an altitude of approximately 30,000 kilometers. Intelsat declared the initiation of a "detailed investigation" to ascertain the cause.

"There are several factors that could potentially cause a satellite to malfunction," stated the head of space security at the European Space Agency, Holger Krag. In this scenario, there seem to be signs that the Intelsat 33e (IS-33e) satellite split apart. This might be due to internal heating of fuel or the battery. A collision with microparticles, such as space debris, remains a possibility.

The probability of the satellite being charged due to heightened solar radiation isn't dismissed, however, it's challenging to verify subsequently, mentioned Krag. The U.S. Space Forces – Space observation program confirmed on X that the satellite split into approximately 20 fragments. Other sources hint at at least 40 fragments.

Intelsat reported the "total loss" of IS-33e on Monday. Shortly prior, the company, based in Luxembourg, acknowledged an "anomaly" that led to a power outage and disruption of services for customers in Europe, Africa, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Not the first issue with satellite IS-33e

IS-33e was engineered and manufactured by Boeing Space Systems, as per Intelsat. It was launched in August 2016 and put into operation in January 2017. Post-launch, there were issues with the propulsion system that shortened the estimated lifespan of the satellite.

Intelsat 33e belongs to a cutting-edge generation of highly potent satellites that can simultaneously cover both focused small areas and vast parts of the Earth. Geostationary satellites transmit speech, internet, and television to commercial clients, but also to governments and non-governmental organizations.

Intelsat relocated its headquarters to Luxembourg at the end of 2010. The main operational headquarters, however, remains in McLean, Virginia, USA. Towards the end of April 2024, Luxembourg's satellite operator SES announced that it would acquire Intelsat for $3.1 billion, contingent upon regulatory approvals. A closing is anticipated in the second half of 2025.

The ESA is closely monitoring the situation, expressing concern about the sudden disappearance of Intelsat 33e.

Despite Intelsat being based in Luxembourg, the European Space Agency holds significant knowledge and experience in satellite technology and maintenance, which could potentially aid in the investigation.

