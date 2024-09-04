- "My Creation of Never-Ending Depths" or simply, "My Infinite Depths Creation"

Zverev's Disappointment at US Open

Zverev expressed his dismay following his failure to advance to the semifinals at the US Open. "That was completely unacceptable from me today," the 27-year-old shared after his 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (3-7) defeat against American Taylor Fritz. "I've got no explanations right now."

Zverev Breaks Down His Loss

The 2021 Olympic champion missed out on claiming his first Grand Slam title due to his quarterfinal exit in New York. "My racket felt like a foreign object, no connection whatsoever. I can't recall ever feeling that way about my backhand throughout my career," stated Zverev regarding his signature stroke. "This was a first, and I hope it's the last."

The Match's Course

Zverev committed more unforced errors with his forehand than his backhand. In his match against the world No. 12, the Hamburg native lacked a proactive approach, resorting to passive play in crucial circumstances. Fritz surged ahead in the first set tiebreak, securing the last six points in succession with three aces and inducing errors from Zverev on two other occasions. Even capturing the second set didn't boost Zverev's morale, as Fritz regained control in the fourth set to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Becker's Analysis of the Defeat

"He seemed constrained somewhere within, playing like he had the handbrake on. Physically, he looked exhausted," said Boris Becker, a tennis expert on Sportdeutschland.TV. "The chance to secure the final spot was there - and perhaps that fear held him back."

Zverev's Potential at US Open

The tournament layout presented Zverev with a promising course. Defending champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia and two-time Grand Slam winner this year Carlos Alcaraz from Spain were among the early eliminations. Zverev would have been a strong contender in the semifinal, and his past victory against the current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner from Italy at the US Open bolstered his confidence.

Another Grand Slam Season Without a Title for Zverev

The unfinished business concluded another Grand Slam tournament without a title for Zverev. He lost in the final against Alcaraz at the French Open this year and reached the semifinals at the Australian Open. "But I haven't claimed any. That's all that matters," he stated bitterly. "I'm 27 years old, turning 28 next year."

After his disappointing performance at the US Open, Zverev mentioned that he might never feel that disconnected with his backhand again, as he did during his match against Fritz in Germany.

Despite Germany's rich tennis history, Zverev has yet to win a Grand Slam title, making it three major tournament defeats in a row, including the US Open and the French Open.

