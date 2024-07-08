Germany ticket - MV wants more money from the federal government for trainee and senior citizen tickets

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Economic and Transport Minister Reinhard Meyer (SPD) warned against an early discussion about potentially rising prices for the Germany Ticket before having reliable data. "An untimely debate about a possibly increasing price of the Germany Ticket without solid data unsettles citizens," Meyer stated on Monday after a digital special conference of federal and state ministers. He also demanded clarity from the Federal Government regarding when the states will receive their compensation payments. "Only then can we jointly calculate with transportation companies and funding authorities." The decision on the price for the year 2025 should be made at the latest in October.

Meyer opposed the Federal Government's intentions to no longer cover the additional subsidies for senior and apprentice tickets in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with regionalization funds. "These offers are essential for a sparsely populated region like Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to make the transition to public transportation attractive for low-income population groups and offer new mobility opportunities for young and old," Meyer justified his call for continued federal participation.

Since May 2023, passengers have been able to use public transportation offers nationwide for 49 Euro per month. The revenue losses of bus and railway companies are covered by the Federal and State Governments with 1.5 billion Euro each year until 2025. According to Meyer, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern grants additional discounts for seniors and apprentices, who already receive the ticket for 29 Euro. By April 2024, approximately 12,200 apprentice and around 36,200 senior tickets had been sold. So far, the state has financed these subsidies from the so-called regionalization funds, which the Federal Government provides to pay for public transportation. Calculated for the year 2024, there is an estimated need for compensation of around twelve million Euro for both tickets.

