Summer vacation - MV Tourism Association: Need a good summer season

The State Tourism Association expects up to 18 million overnight stays in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern during the summer holiday season. In addition to accommodation businesses with ten or more beds, non-commercial holiday apartments, apartments and other private quarters are also included in this assumption, according to Association CEO Tobias Woitendorf. This puts us roughly on last year's level.

According to the given data, the accommodation businesses in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are expected to have an occupancy rate of approximately 81% each for the months of July and August. This value is only about one percentage point lower than that of the previous holiday season.

June, in general, was not very favorable weather-wise. "We need a good summer season now," emphasized Woitendorf. Statistically, only overnight stays in establishments with ten or more beds are recorded. It is expected that there will be over ten million overnight stays in the coming two months. There were 10.7 million in 2023.

In the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the summer holidays begin on Monday. North Rhine-Westphalia is one of the most important markets for guests in the northeast. In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein, the summer holidays start on July 22. After that, Bavaria (July 29) and Baden-Württemberg (July 25) follow.

