MV is looking for Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

For the 16th time, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has chosen the entrepreneurs of the year. Applications and suggestions can now be submitted. "We want to recognize economic and social achievements," explained Reinhard Meyer (SPD), Minister of Economic Affairs in Schwerin, on Tuesday. According to the ministry, the award is presented in four categories: entrepreneurial personality, corporate development, securing skilled workers and integration, and sustainability.

"This year, we have included the area of integration in one of the award categories. Refugees offer great potential for the economy to counteract the shortage of jobs and skilled workers," said Meyer.

According to the ministry, the size of a company or the industry is irrelevant. According to the information provided, the closing date for entries is March 31. The prizes are endowed with a total of 15,000 euros. According to previous information, 78 nominations were received last year.

