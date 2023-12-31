Flood protection - MV helps Lower Saxony with material against flooding

The district of Vorpommern-Greifswald is helping Lower Saxony with a mobile flood protection system. The system, which functions like an artificial dyke, was brought to the neighboring state of Celle on Sunday, as District Administrator Michael Sack announced. A request for help had previously been sent from Lower Saxony to the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Lower Saxony, emergency services have been battling severe flooding for days.

"I hope that we can help the people on the ground and support the emergency services in their tireless work against the masses of water," said Sack. "We have also been monitoring the tense situation in the flood areas for days and will do everything in our power to help when help is needed - as in this case."

The mobile protection system includes 400 filled sandbags, 500 water bags, 258 tarpaulins and rolls of foil.

Source: www.stern.de