MV helps Lower Saxony with material against flooding

 and  Viktoria Klein
Near the Jeversen district of the municipality of Wietze in the district of Celle, the Aller has burst its banks. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood protection - MV helps Lower Saxony with material against flooding

The district of Vorpommern-Greifswald is helping Lower Saxony with a mobile flood protection system. The system, which functions like an artificial dyke, was brought to the neighboring state of Celle on Sunday, as District Administrator Michael Sack announced. A request for help had previously been sent from Lower Saxony to the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Lower Saxony, emergency services have been battling severe flooding for days.

"I hope that we can help the people on the ground and support the emergency services in their tireless work against the masses of water," said Sack. "We have also been monitoring the tense situation in the flood areas for days and will do everything in our power to help when help is needed - as in this case."

The mobile protection system includes 400 filled sandbags, 500 water bags, 258 tarpaulins and rolls of foil.

Source: www.stern.de

Firefighters hand out sandbags to residents in the area of the Hunte at Achterdiek in a parking....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Another 600 must expect evacuation in Oldenburg

Due to the flooding in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, around 600 more people have to prepare for evacuation, according to the city. In the area of Sandkruger Straße, the dykes are under heavy strain and a dyke breach cannot be ruled out at this point, the city announced on Sunday afternoon. Should...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
